The Latest Batch of Weekly Goodies for The Crew 2 Is No April Fools' Joke

We have officially crossed the 1-month threshold with absolutely no new information about The Crew Motorfest since its January 31 reveal. Now, with the upcoming Summer Game Fest (SGF) show coming on June 8, it's possible that we're going to get a trailer this Spring in a "more to come" kind of announcement, only to get an in-depth look during SGF along with a release date.

7 photos Photo: Ubisoft