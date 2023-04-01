The Latest Batch of Weekly Goodies for The Crew 2 Is No April Fools' Joke

We have officially crossed the 1-month threshold with absolutely no new information about The Crew Motorfest since its January 31 reveal. Now, with the upcoming Summer Game Fest (SGF) show coming on June 8, it's possible that we're going to get a trailer this Spring in a "more to come" kind of announcement, only to get an in-depth look during SGF along with a release date.
Ubisoft is not doing so great lately with its constant delays and canceled projects, and so far, they've been radio silent about pretty much everything AAA coming our way. On their website, they have no less than 7 games with a "coming soon" sticker over their name.
Just like with Motorfest, info on their upcoming flagship Assassin's Creed Mirage and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora has also been scarce and no matter what reasons there might be, Ubi desperately needs to launch at least one of these this year, if not all three or more.
A titan of industry-level publisher with over 21,000 employees can't survive on a couple of Live Service games alone, and it certainly can't rest on its AC Valhalla laurels. Whatever the case may be, Ubisoft needs to get back on the horse and ride it like it's running from gunslingers in Red Dead Redemption 2.
One of those GaaS (games as a service) I mentioned earlier is The Crew 2, which just got its weekly round of goodies and bundles. This edition of the Live Summit is appropriately called April Fool's Opening and lasts until April 4, so you have enough time to join the online competitive events.
If you go home with the Bronze cup, you will be rewarded with 150k in-game followers, which is typical these days in The Crew 2. Sometimes it jumps to 200k, and on holidays, it can even get close to half a mil.
For the Silver trophy, you get the Legendary HT Performance Parts (Sensor & Collector) pack, and Gold will nab you a 1967 Volkswagen Beetle Kahakai Edition (Street Race). The Platinum will reward you with an item so rare, it's actually called the Unicorn Rooftop. Do with that what you may...
Then we have the Live Summit Bundle that comprises a trio of awesome rides, but not one of them would be confused for a normal car. The 2013 Nissan 370Z has been turned into an awesome Monster Truck, there's a 2018 Proto BubleBEEX Hovercraft, and a 2008 Ford Crown Victoria Limousine that's perfect for drifting apparently.
Over on the Vehicle & Vanity Bundles, there's the 1966 Volkswagen Kombi Ghost Hunt Edition Sorbet bundle which obviously contains that mouthful of a car, but also a Yellow Duck Rooftop to rival the Unicorn Rooftop, Yellow Stars Nitro, and Sweet'n'Icy Aerotire.
That's followed by the Black Shield Bundle hiding away the 2020 Koenigsegg Gemera (Hyper Car), with matching Yellow Underglow, Nitro, and Smoke. Finally, we have the Interception Pack 4, with a killer combo: the 2017 Bugatti Chiron Interception Unit Hypercar, and the 1969 Dodge Charger R/T Hemi Masked edition, perfect for Street Racing.
This would be it for this week, and just remember that everything goes away on April 4. Until then, let's keep our fingers crossed, maybe we'll witness a new glorious trailer for The Crew Motorfest, not to mention AC Mirage, Prince of Persia Remake, Avatar, and so on.
