The Latest Bag of Goodies for The Crew 2 Brings Players Some Sweet Rides

There's still time to check out and claim the latest goodies The Crew 2 has in store for its players. This latest Live Summit update is called the Year of the Raving Rabbids and lasts until January 24. While Ubisoft's current limelight hasn't been favorable for the public eye, apparently, that doesn't stop developer Ivory Tower from churning out updates like nobody's business.
First and foremost, by participating in the Live Summit PvE (player versus environment) events, you can win up to four prizes. Thus, if you reach the Bronze tier, you will receive 150k in-game followers. Next up, there's the Silver tier, where you will be rewarded with the Legendary MT Performance Parts like the Nitro Chemist, Graceful, and Tricky sets.
These last two prizes might be hit-and-miss among some players. But maybe the Gold tier award will be more to your liking. I'm, of course, talking about the 2010 Ford F-150 Raptor monster truck.
Now, while Ford doesn't make a habit of selling monster trucks, it does, however, sell more models of the F-150 truck than I can count. For example, the XL model starts at $33,695 MSRP, the more upgraded Raptor variant at $76,775, and the highest Limited tier truck starts from $84,910.
As for what the Platinum tier from the Live Summit will grab you... feast your eyes on a brand new set of Chilling Rabbids tires. While it might not seem like much, at least you'll ride in style with four Rabbid creatures tied to your wheels.
Continuing on the same thematic vein, there's the Raving Rabbids Bundle. If you'll go over to the in-game store, you'll see it contains a 2020 Nissan GT-R Nismo (Street Race), along with a 1991 Porsche 928 S4 (Street Race).
In real life, the 2020 Nismo had a 3.8-liter V6 twin-turbo that could produce 600 hp (608 ps) with 481 lb-ft (652 Nm) of torque. The Porsche 928 S4 is part of the 928 family, which was first introduced in 1977 and marked the first time Porsche put a V8 in one of their production cars.
Switching over from ancient history to ancient-ancient history, the 1969 Dodge Charger R/T Hemi Masked Edition was also announced as part of the Yin Bundle. Aside from the car, it has a Lunar New Year tire set, a Lunar New Year Underglow, a Lucky Card Nitro, and a Golden feature.
Furthermore, there's the Raving Rabbids bundle that has the 1996 Porsche 911 GT (993), along with the Rabbids Vortex Underglow, Raving Rooftop, Bwaaaah Horn, and Yellow Stars Nitro.
You can find these last two bundles in the Far & Beyond Store. For the "one more thing" section, the Street Xpert Bundle comes packing the 2013 Lamborghini Egoista (Hypercar), the 2015 Ariel Atom (Street Racing), and the 2015 Kawasaki Ninja H2 Light Rider Edition (Street Race Bike).
