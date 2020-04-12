The Latest Android Auto Gets on Your Nerves, Hides Phone Controls During Calls

The most recent version of Android Auto makes it really challenging to talk on the phone, as a glitch is causing all call controls to be hidden both on the car’s displays and on the smartphone.
Users reporting this unexpected behavior claim the whole thing happens after installing the latest update of Android Auto, which was shipped only a few weeks ago.
On reddit, for example, some say that the only way to restore the normal behavior is to just disconnect the phone from the car by removing the cable, which obviously isn’t possible in case wireless Android Auto is used.
“When I make or receive a phone call while AA is running, there are no call buttons available anywhere. I can't hang up by pressing a button on the radio, using the steering wheel controls, or even on the phone itself. In my wife's car, I can unplug the phone from the USB port, and it will immediately revert to the car's normal menu and allow me to hang up. In my car, which has wireless AA, I have to turn the Wifi off to force it to disconnect,” someone explains.
Several other users have confirmed the phone call controls go away when talking on the phone behind the wheel with Android Auto.
Others just complain that their steering wheel controls no longer work after updating Android Auto.
For the time being, this doesn’t seem to be an issue that’s limited to just one phone brand or car model, and it’s most likely caused by one of the latest versions of Android Auto.
You can try to fix the phone call UI in Android Auto by following the steps here for Samsung phones, while the generic recommendations, like clearing the cache and data for Android Auto and the Google app so far seem to have mixed results (which means they’re worth a try anyway).
