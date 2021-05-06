The Last Plymouth Ever Built Is an Unassuming Museum Piece, for Sale

The Plymouth Neon was never much of a car during its lifetime, though it did have the upper hand in terms of affordability. This Neon LX, a 2001 model, is not much to look at, either, but it is one for the history books and automotive museums.
This is the last car to roll off the production line with the Plymouth badge, as the automaker died a slow and quite unceremonious death in 2001. The Neon was continued for another four years under the Dodge badge, but this is the last ever Plymouth built. It’s for sale, too.
Listed on Bring A Trailer, this 2001 Plymouth Neon LX is quite possibly the most impeccable Neon there is. It has only 68 miles (110 km) on the odo, because the man who bought it knew he had a piece of automotive history on his hands, so he made sure to take good care of it. That man is Darrell Davis, former Senior Vice President of Parts and Service for DaimlerChrysler, which owned Plymouth.
Hagerty reports that Davis had the inside scoop on the discontinuation of Plymouth, so he placed an order for the last car to roll off the production line at the Belvidere, Illinois plant. He’d hoped it would be a Prowler, but settled for the Neon, which he specced like he would his dream car. He then personally drove it off and had it send over to Florida, with the factory wrappings still intact, and placed it in a climate-controlled room for safe-keeping.
The time has come to move some items from his fleet, so he’s selling it without reserve.
The Neon comes with power sunroof, a leather interior with woodgrain trim (so fancy!), in-dash CD changer, and cruise control. Power is from a 2.0-liter inline-four engine delivering 132 hp, mated to a five-speed manual. The battery has been replaced and an oil change was performed in September 2017, but otherwise the car is still new and in impeccable condition, with the exception of corrosion spots on the muffler.
The Neon comes with factory literature still wrapped in plastic, and the window sticker that reads $18,210 – or about $27,500 in today’s money. Speaking of which, bidding on BAT is currently at a little over $15,000 and four days still to go into the auction.
