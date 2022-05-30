The Lara Tiny House Is a Chic Off-Grid Habitat Suitable for All Corners of the World

Back in 2013, Shaye Boddington felt it was time for a change in her family's lifestyle. From here, she decided to design and build her first tiny home, the Lucy. Things just snowballed and what was meant to be a one-time deal turned into a growing international business and an array of habitats to choose from. Naturally, I had to find out why this crew is so sought-after.
To do that, I decided to check out one of the homes in their portfolio, the Lara. This tiny habitat doesn't just serve mobile living on a platter; it does so with an interior design that feels right at home on some beach overlooking the ocean, maybe a local lake.
Sure, the unit we have before us is one used for presentation purposes, and your model could look very different from this one, but if you wanted to, you could very well let Shaye's Tiny House know that this is the interior you like and don't care how much you'll be paying for it.
home's interior, let's explore what it is you may have at your disposal. We can start our journey on the rear end of the trailer. Here, you'll find the living room, surrounded on two sides by large floor-to-ceiling windows that allow natural light to flood the interior space and help you enjoy warm tea and coffee mornings while enjoying a view of the world around. Kicking back on a modular couch, friends hanging out at the bar to your right, and the game just starting on the TV mounted on the port wall, you may feel like this is the life.
Exploring the remainder of the home, let's head towards the front, where the master bedroom is located. As we do, you'll pass a kitchen similar to the ones I've grown up with, in the sense that nothing is missing. A two-burner stove, hood, oven, sink, and refrigerator are all available and yield the perfect space for your three-course meals. If you have a bigger family, you could opt for larger appliances.
What I enjoyed the most about the Lara is how it's compartmentalized. Once you and your family have finished cooking, eating, and cleaning up after a meal, maybe you all feel it's time for a siesta. Three options to relax and nap are available. There's the living room, the main bedroom at the front, and finally, a loft, accessible by stairs that wind around the bathroom wall. While the loft doesn't have any skylights, the staircase features two large windows mounted on each side of the roof.
you'd like to live is possible with the Lara. Do you want to eliminate the downstairs bedroom and transform it into a garage? For the right price, I'm sure that's possible.
As you walked through the images in the gallery, you may have noticed that most of the home features a heavy use of glass and wood and the reasons are obvious. But what isn't so obvious is the inclusion of tile walls in the bathroom, LED spotlights, porcelain toilet and vanity, and hardwood flooring. Some spaces like the bedroom even feature recessed LED lights, and while it may not sound like a big deal, the way the Lara blends everything into one neat and inviting package is just one reason why this manufacturer is selling worldwide.
Speaking of selling, if you want such a home, you need to know a couple of things. The first is that you don't need to go down to New Zealand to buy one; Shaye's works with a few international builders and sends the plans to them to get you the home you want. Secondly, how much you'll finally dish out is the real surprise as each unit is custom and Shaye's Tiny Homes offers no pricing. That doesn't stop us from serving you the good news.
To do that, I decided to check out one of the homes in their portfolio, the Lara. This tiny habitat doesn't just serve mobile living on a platter; it does so with an interior design that feels right at home on some beach overlooking the ocean, maybe a local lake.
Sure, the unit we have before us is one used for presentation purposes, and your model could look very different from this one, but if you wanted to, you could very well let Shaye's Tiny House know that this is the interior you like and don't care how much you'll be paying for it.
home's interior, let's explore what it is you may have at your disposal. We can start our journey on the rear end of the trailer. Here, you'll find the living room, surrounded on two sides by large floor-to-ceiling windows that allow natural light to flood the interior space and help you enjoy warm tea and coffee mornings while enjoying a view of the world around. Kicking back on a modular couch, friends hanging out at the bar to your right, and the game just starting on the TV mounted on the port wall, you may feel like this is the life.
Exploring the remainder of the home, let's head towards the front, where the master bedroom is located. As we do, you'll pass a kitchen similar to the ones I've grown up with, in the sense that nothing is missing. A two-burner stove, hood, oven, sink, and refrigerator are all available and yield the perfect space for your three-course meals. If you have a bigger family, you could opt for larger appliances.
What I enjoyed the most about the Lara is how it's compartmentalized. Once you and your family have finished cooking, eating, and cleaning up after a meal, maybe you all feel it's time for a siesta. Three options to relax and nap are available. There's the living room, the main bedroom at the front, and finally, a loft, accessible by stairs that wind around the bathroom wall. While the loft doesn't have any skylights, the staircase features two large windows mounted on each side of the roof.
you'd like to live is possible with the Lara. Do you want to eliminate the downstairs bedroom and transform it into a garage? For the right price, I'm sure that's possible.
As you walked through the images in the gallery, you may have noticed that most of the home features a heavy use of glass and wood and the reasons are obvious. But what isn't so obvious is the inclusion of tile walls in the bathroom, LED spotlights, porcelain toilet and vanity, and hardwood flooring. Some spaces like the bedroom even feature recessed LED lights, and while it may not sound like a big deal, the way the Lara blends everything into one neat and inviting package is just one reason why this manufacturer is selling worldwide.
Speaking of selling, if you want such a home, you need to know a couple of things. The first is that you don't need to go down to New Zealand to buy one; Shaye's works with a few international builders and sends the plans to them to get you the home you want. Secondly, how much you'll finally dish out is the real surprise as each unit is custom and Shaye's Tiny Homes offers no pricing. That doesn't stop us from serving you the good news.