The Lancia Rally 037 Will Be at Monterey Car Week, But as a Kimera EVO37

The Lancia Rally 037 won the manufacturers' world championship in the 1983 Group B WRC season, being also the last rear-wheel drive car to win the World Rally Championship. Now it's back as the Kimera EVO37, which is basically a restomod of that 80s Lancia driven by legends like Markku Alén and Walter Röhrl.
Aside from looking like a Group B rally car from the 80s, there’s something else “80s” about it – it opens up looking like a Transformer. The shade of blue used on the carbon fiber body is a nod to American racecars.
And don’t worry, it’s harmless – unless maybe the adrenaline rush you get while driving it like a mad man could pose a threat.
Unlike other vehicles from a bygone era that reinvent themselves and come back as EVs, the Kimera EVO37 is not another silent, electrified version of its former glory. Nope.
It’s loud and aggressive, powered by an ICE. An in-line 2.1L, supercharged and turbocharged 4-cylinder engine, which puts out 500 HP (507 PS) and 550 Nm (406 lb-ft) of torque, to be more specific.
This one in particular is called “Edda,” and is number 008 out of the total 037 that the company produced. (But hold on a second, are those 3 digits? Who knows, maybe we’ll get more than 37 of them in the future…)
“Edda” is only one of the few EVO37s that will touch land in the U.S. Carscoops mentioned that 30 out of the total 37 units are already sold, and Kimera is currently in talks with prospective customers, so it’s only a matter of time until it sells out.
Number 008 here will be showcased at the Monterey Car Week (that’s kicking off today) after which it will be heading to California for its new permanent residence.
According to Kimera, Edda’s owner is a well-known collector who “operates as an entrepreneur in the automotive sector.”
Apparently, he’s also a classical music aficionado, as he picked the name “Edda” to honor the soprano Edda Dell’Orso, known for her collaboration with composer Ennio Morricone.
