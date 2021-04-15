The Lamborghini Miura SV Turns 50: Here's What Makes It an Iconic Supercar

By 1971, the Miura had already been upgraded. Lambo began production with the P400 in 1966 but introduced a revised P400 S variant in 1968. Featuring a slightly revised exterior, the P400 S was slightly more upscale too, having received power windows, chrome trim, locking glovebox, and optional air conditioning.
Of course, the main highlight was the tweaked 3.9-liter V12 engine. Fitted with larger intake manifolds and upgraded camshafts, the V12 generated 370 PS and 268 Nm of torque (365 horsepower and 286 pound-feet). Compared to the original Miura, the S came with an extra 20 PS and 33 Nm (20 horsepower and 24 pound-feet) on tap.
The Miura SV was essentially a more refined version of the S. Visually, it's famous for the absence of the famous eyelashes around the headlamps. But it also featured slightly larger daytime running lights and bigger taillights with a three-piece design. The rear fenders were enlarged to accommodate wider rear wheels, so the SV had a more planted and aggressive stance.
But the most important upgrades were operated under the shell. The 3.9-liter V12 carried over without enlargement, but Lamborghini introduced upgraded cam timing and revised 4X3-barrel Weber carburetors. These improvements were enough to increase output to 385 PS and 400 Nm of torque (380 horsepower and 295 pound-feet). That's 15 PS and 12 Nm (15 horsepower and nine pound-feet) more than the P400 S.
Overall, the Miura had gained 35 PS and 45 Nm of torque (35 horsepower and 33 pound-feet) from 1966 to 1971.
Already a fast supercar in P400 S specs, the Miura became even faster with the SV badge. Specifically, its top speed increased from 276 kph (171 mph) to over 290 kph (180 mph), a world record at the time. The Miura SV also needed only 6.5 seconds to hit 100 kph (62 mph) and covered 1 km (0.62 miles) from a standing start in a record-setting 24 seconds.
The Miura SV's top speed record would remain in place for a whopping 11 years until the Lamborghini Countach LP500 S set a new benchmark at 293 kph (182 mph) in 1982. Overall, the Miura was the world's fastest production car from 1967 to 1982, save for a one-year disruption in 1968, when the Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona ran faster than the Miura P400. Lambo recaptured the title in 1969 with the P400 S.
Jota and the Roadster, but the former was wrecked. Six Jota factory conversions, known as the SV/J, were built in the 1970s.
Fifty years later and the Miura SV is one of the most desirable classics and arguably the most iconic supercar of the 1970s. Well-maintained examples are worth in excess of $2 million, and some examples can fetch more than $3 million at public auctions. The current record stands at £2.85 million, which converts to around $3.93 million. It was set in 2020 by a 1971-model-year version finished in gold.
