The Kobe Bryant Pink Lady V ‘47 Plymouth Custom Gets Full Restoration, Returns Home

Nothing beats being reunited with something you thought lost. Vanessa Bryant, the widow of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, knows all about that, and she’s sharing her feeling of pure happiness with the world.
Several years ago, Kobe Bryant gifted his wife Vanessa a gorgeous 1947 Plymouth custom for Christmas. Kobe, who passed away in a Sikorsky S-76B helicopter crash in Los Angeles in January 2020, was a passionate and discerning collector of vehicles, mostly custom.
For Vanessa, he went with a classic with a very modern spin to it: a ‘47 Plymouth in black with pink flames, and a matching, modernized pink and black interior. On paper, this much use of pink might sound too… Barbie, but the car was actually a beauty. They called it Pink Lady V.
At some point, Pink Lady V was estranged, being sent to two different shops for restoration and picked apart on both occasions before ending up with classic car specialist Ronnie Payan Kustomz. The team here worked hard to get the Pink Lady V back to its former glory, if not actually make it better.
Just the other day, Vanessa was reunited with it. “My Pink Lady V is back!” Vanessa writes on social media. She also thanks to the auto shop and, in a separate video on her stories, is seen admiring the car alongside friends and family.
To be sure, this is one standout car. The paint scheme is the original one, with the auto shop doing mostly corrections to it. The interior, on the other hand, has been overhauled. The pink upholstery has been stripped and replaced with dark gray leather and velvet with diamond stitching, and there are pink accents here and there, like the trims on the gauges.
The ‘47 Plymouth also boasts a new crate motor, new transmission, new wiring, new audio, power windows, new windshield, an electric trunk, new fuel system, new taillights and hardware, repaired brakes, and refurbished wheels. “This was a huge task [for us],” the auto shop says on social media. Photos in the gallery above, before and after the restoration, confirm that.
For Vanessa, he went with a classic with a very modern spin to it: a ‘47 Plymouth in black with pink flames, and a matching, modernized pink and black interior. On paper, this much use of pink might sound too… Barbie, but the car was actually a beauty. They called it Pink Lady V.
At some point, Pink Lady V was estranged, being sent to two different shops for restoration and picked apart on both occasions before ending up with classic car specialist Ronnie Payan Kustomz. The team here worked hard to get the Pink Lady V back to its former glory, if not actually make it better.
Just the other day, Vanessa was reunited with it. “My Pink Lady V is back!” Vanessa writes on social media. She also thanks to the auto shop and, in a separate video on her stories, is seen admiring the car alongside friends and family.
To be sure, this is one standout car. The paint scheme is the original one, with the auto shop doing mostly corrections to it. The interior, on the other hand, has been overhauled. The pink upholstery has been stripped and replaced with dark gray leather and velvet with diamond stitching, and there are pink accents here and there, like the trims on the gauges.
The ‘47 Plymouth also boasts a new crate motor, new transmission, new wiring, new audio, power windows, new windshield, an electric trunk, new fuel system, new taillights and hardware, repaired brakes, and refurbished wheels. “This was a huge task [for us],” the auto shop says on social media. Photos in the gallery above, before and after the restoration, confirm that.