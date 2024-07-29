The Kia Boys Effect: These Numbers Show Kias and Hyundais Are Still Thieves' Favorites

The Kia Challenge that went viral a couple of days ago barely shows signs of slowing down, as almost every Kia and Hyundai on the road still poses an increased risk of becoming a theft target these days.
The latest statistics provided by the Council of Criminal Justice paint a horrible picture in Austin. Not only is the number of car thefts shocking but Kias and Hyundais are still thieves' favorite targets.
According to the data, thieves steal approximately 500 cars every month in Austin, with the number sometimes going even higher. The spike is partially caused by vulnerable Kias and Hyundais, as the Kia Boys can start their engines with nothing but a USB cable.
The method that went viral on social media involves a thief breaking the window of a Kia or Hyundai lacking an immobilizer. They rip off the steering wheel column and expose the ignition, with a USB cable used to start the engine. The process can take approximately 25 seconds or even lower, depending on how skilled the Kia Boy is – online groups have turned this into a challenge, as teens stealing cars for Internet views challenge each other to drive away faster.
The Austin data shows that the Kia Boys stole 800 cars this year alone. The number reportedly accounts for 42% of all car thefts this year in Austin, so nearly 1 in 2 vehicles targeted by thieves was manufactured by Kia or Hyundai.
The solution is simple: patch your car. Kia and Hyundai have already released anti-theft updates that prevent the thieves from starting the engine despite still being able to get into the car. Because criminals typically break a window to get inside, the only way to prevent them from causing such damage is to clearly mark your vehicle as "patched," letting them know that the engine won't start without the original key.
However, the Kia Boys sometimes don't even care about a car being patched. Because they're in a rush to steal a car as fast as possible and beat the time recorded by a fellow Kia Boy, teens don't check if a vehicle is patched or even if it has a push-to-start. They sometimes break into the car and discover it can't be started, so they walk away empty-handed, causing damage worth thousands of dollars.
Police in multiple states tell car owners to install additional anti-theft hardware, including steering wheel locks, to make it clearer to thieves that they won't be able to drive away. Other devices, such as AirTags, could help recover a stolen car, as they can provide valuable location information to assist police in the attempt to catch the thief and locate the vehicle.
According to the data, thieves steal approximately 500 cars every month in Austin, with the number sometimes going even higher. The spike is partially caused by vulnerable Kias and Hyundais, as the Kia Boys can start their engines with nothing but a USB cable.
The method that went viral on social media involves a thief breaking the window of a Kia or Hyundai lacking an immobilizer. They rip off the steering wheel column and expose the ignition, with a USB cable used to start the engine. The process can take approximately 25 seconds or even lower, depending on how skilled the Kia Boy is – online groups have turned this into a challenge, as teens stealing cars for Internet views challenge each other to drive away faster.
The Austin data shows that the Kia Boys stole 800 cars this year alone. The number reportedly accounts for 42% of all car thefts this year in Austin, so nearly 1 in 2 vehicles targeted by thieves was manufactured by Kia or Hyundai.
The solution is simple: patch your car. Kia and Hyundai have already released anti-theft updates that prevent the thieves from starting the engine despite still being able to get into the car. Because criminals typically break a window to get inside, the only way to prevent them from causing such damage is to clearly mark your vehicle as "patched," letting them know that the engine won't start without the original key.
However, the Kia Boys sometimes don't even care about a car being patched. Because they're in a rush to steal a car as fast as possible and beat the time recorded by a fellow Kia Boy, teens don't check if a vehicle is patched or even if it has a push-to-start. They sometimes break into the car and discover it can't be started, so they walk away empty-handed, causing damage worth thousands of dollars.
Police in multiple states tell car owners to install additional anti-theft hardware, including steering wheel locks, to make it clearer to thieves that they won't be able to drive away. Other devices, such as AirTags, could help recover a stolen car, as they can provide valuable location information to assist police in the attempt to catch the thief and locate the vehicle.