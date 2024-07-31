The Kea Tiny Home Is a Lovely Cocoon That Combines Rustic Charm With Modern Convenience

Embodying the principles of simplicity, freedom, and sustainability, tiny houses are reshaping the way people think about housing in New Zealand. Considering the shortage of affordable housing in the country, these compact dwellings are appealing options for many, as they are not only more budget-friendly than traditional homes but also faster to build, more energy-efficient, and easier to care for.
In addition, they offer plenty of scope for customization, allowing owners to put their stamp on the design and create a home that reflects their personality and is perfectly suited to their lifestyle. Take, for instance, the Kea design from Sanctuary Tiny Homes. This is a semi-customizable home on wheels that customers can turn into their dream abode with a few personal touches.
This new Wanaka-based builder understands that people have different needs and desires and believes every micro-house should be as unique as its owner, so they focus on crafting tiny homes that are ready to be adapted to meet the client's specifications. Though they only have a couple of models in their lineup, what we've seen so far proves that the Kiwi team knows how to make the most of limited spaces while still expressing personal style.
The Kea tiny home we're looking at today is a unit built for Jeff and Evelyne, a couple living on the South Island. It measures 26 feet (8 meters) in length and 9.8 feet (3 meters) in width, which means it exceeds road-legal dimensions, so the owners will need a special permit to move it around. However, it is a great size for a couple who wants a commodious living space. What's more, they put it on a piece of land in Hawea and plan to use it as a permanent residence, reaping the unique advantages of tiny living away from the noise of the city.
The stunning interior seamlessly combines rustic charm, highlighted by beautiful wooden finishes that bring nature indoors, with modern amenities to create a compact sanctuary that still guarantees cozy, convenient living. Those who like tinies with a rustic, traditional aesthetic will certainly appreciate the excellent woodworking inside this adorable tiny house. From the beautiful wood ceilings to the barn-style bathroom door to the custom hand-made vanity and unique lighting fixtures, there are plenty of elements that showcase the builders' skills. We can also notice some macrocarpa shelving and lovely reclaimed wood furniture pieces that further enhance the traditional look.
In terms of layout, it boasts a rather standard single-loft configuration. Downstairs, there is an open-plan living, dining, and cooking area, plus a private bathroom, while the loft houses the bedroom. Sanctuary Tiny Homes can also build the Kea with a dual-loft layout for those who need more sleeping or storage space.
The cozy lounge with a small sofa, a chair, a side table, and a lovely wood burner envelopes you in a warm and inviting atmosphere and makes you feel at home from the moment you step inside. An oversized window offers beautiful views of the surroundings, while a ledge full of potted plants and some pieces of wall art add personality to the space.
The fully-equipped kitchen boasts oodles of cabinets for all your kitchen essentials, sleek oak-finished countertops, and various modern appliances, such as a four-burner cooktop, an oven, a range hood, and a large refrigerator. There is also a soft-close pull-out pantry and a breakfast/coffee nook under the stairs. The company can customize this space based on the client's preferences, and we have included in the gallery some photos of another unit with a gorgeous Kauri live-edge countertop with green/blue resin infill, just to give you an idea of what they can do.
The kitchen's functionality is further enhanced by a breakfast bar at the end of the countertop, which offers the perfect spot for dining or working on a laptop.
Kea's owners embrace vertical living, so a storage staircase leads to the lofted bedroom. Though it has low ceilings, it looks cozy enough and has soft carpet flooring for added comfort. It fits a queen-size bed and ample storage for clothes and other belongings.
All in all, the Kea is the type of tiny home that not only exudes warmth and coziness but also offers versatility and functionality for comfortable everyday living, which is the reason why so many people are drawn to the compact living movement. There is no word on the exact cost of this custom unit, but pricing for the Kea design starts at NZD $125,000 (approx USD $75,400).
This new Wanaka-based builder understands that people have different needs and desires and believes every micro-house should be as unique as its owner, so they focus on crafting tiny homes that are ready to be adapted to meet the client's specifications. Though they only have a couple of models in their lineup, what we've seen so far proves that the Kiwi team knows how to make the most of limited spaces while still expressing personal style.
The Kea tiny home we're looking at today is a unit built for Jeff and Evelyne, a couple living on the South Island. It measures 26 feet (8 meters) in length and 9.8 feet (3 meters) in width, which means it exceeds road-legal dimensions, so the owners will need a special permit to move it around. However, it is a great size for a couple who wants a commodious living space. What's more, they put it on a piece of land in Hawea and plan to use it as a permanent residence, reaping the unique advantages of tiny living away from the noise of the city.
Boasting a professional look and feel, this tiny home stands out through the use of quality materials and high-end finishes throughout. The modern exterior blends color steel cladding with timber accents and the white and natural wood color scheme is only broken by black trimming around the windows and entrance door.
The stunning interior seamlessly combines rustic charm, highlighted by beautiful wooden finishes that bring nature indoors, with modern amenities to create a compact sanctuary that still guarantees cozy, convenient living. Those who like tinies with a rustic, traditional aesthetic will certainly appreciate the excellent woodworking inside this adorable tiny house. From the beautiful wood ceilings to the barn-style bathroom door to the custom hand-made vanity and unique lighting fixtures, there are plenty of elements that showcase the builders' skills. We can also notice some macrocarpa shelving and lovely reclaimed wood furniture pieces that further enhance the traditional look.
In terms of layout, it boasts a rather standard single-loft configuration. Downstairs, there is an open-plan living, dining, and cooking area, plus a private bathroom, while the loft houses the bedroom. Sanctuary Tiny Homes can also build the Kea with a dual-loft layout for those who need more sleeping or storage space.
Offering a lot of flexibility, this seemingly simple tiny home includes every amenity one might need for stress-free everyday living. Nonetheless, it still maintains a clutter-free ambiance and creates a feeling of incredible spaciousness.
The cozy lounge with a small sofa, a chair, a side table, and a lovely wood burner envelopes you in a warm and inviting atmosphere and makes you feel at home from the moment you step inside. An oversized window offers beautiful views of the surroundings, while a ledge full of potted plants and some pieces of wall art add personality to the space.
The fully-equipped kitchen boasts oodles of cabinets for all your kitchen essentials, sleek oak-finished countertops, and various modern appliances, such as a four-burner cooktop, an oven, a range hood, and a large refrigerator. There is also a soft-close pull-out pantry and a breakfast/coffee nook under the stairs. The company can customize this space based on the client's preferences, and we have included in the gallery some photos of another unit with a gorgeous Kauri live-edge countertop with green/blue resin infill, just to give you an idea of what they can do.
The kitchen's functionality is further enhanced by a breakfast bar at the end of the countertop, which offers the perfect spot for dining or working on a laptop.
The only separate area downstairs is the bathroom, which can be accessed through a custom wood barn-style door. Just like the rest of the house, it oozes style and elegance and features a glass-enclosed shower, a vanity, a toilet, and a washing machine. The true piece de resistance is definitely the rustic vanity made from reclaimed wood, accompanied by a black ceramic sink with a golden tap and a vintage-looking mirror.
Kea's owners embrace vertical living, so a storage staircase leads to the lofted bedroom. Though it has low ceilings, it looks cozy enough and has soft carpet flooring for added comfort. It fits a queen-size bed and ample storage for clothes and other belongings.
All in all, the Kea is the type of tiny home that not only exudes warmth and coziness but also offers versatility and functionality for comfortable everyday living, which is the reason why so many people are drawn to the compact living movement. There is no word on the exact cost of this custom unit, but pricing for the Kea design starts at NZD $125,000 (approx USD $75,400).