The Jet-Powered 500 MPH Air Utility Vehicle Makes Its Official Debut

A decade after the launch of JetPack Aviation, entrepreneur David Mayman is shaking things up with another unique concept, through his new brand Mayman Aerospace. A flight-ready prototype of the unconventional vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) vehicle has made its debut in California.
It’s been called a “flying motorcycle” and an “airborne ATV” but the Speeder is much more than that. This truly unique compact air vehicle is incredibly versatile, with models ranging from a small, 50-pound (22.6 kg) aircraft to the motorcycle-sized version called the P2 Speeder, and the automobile-sized Speeder boasting a massive payload of over 2,000 lbs (907 kg).
The P2 made its public debut at this year’s Draper Venture Network CEO Summit, an exclusive event held annually in northern California. Tim Draper is one of the main investors in the project, calling Speeder “one of the most exciting, industry disrupting technologies we’ve seen.”
According to Mayman Aerospace, the JetPack Aviation technology is far more advanced than electric propulsion in terms of energy density, which is why the company is not building an eVTOL, but something called an AUV (Air Utility Vehicle). The Speeder beats eVTOLs, drones, and helicopters when it comes to speed, capacity, and range. It can lift 1,000 lbs (453.5 kg) and cover up to 400 miles (643.7 km) at 500 mph (805 kph) in unpiloted cargo mode.
It also claims to be more cost-effective than helicopters, and flexible enough to go from military applications to commercial operations such as ultra-urgent cargo, firefighting, and disaster relief. Plus, it doesn’t disregard environmental concerns – its eight jet engines are compatible with SAF (sustainable aviation fuel).
Now that it’s been officially introduced, the Speeder P2 is gearing up for its first flight tests, which will initially be remotely controlled. Manned flight tests will follow by the end of this year. After getting the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) certification, the Speeder P2 will be ready to take to the sky with an operator on board.
