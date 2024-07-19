The Jemimah Is a Luxurious Mobile Sanctuary That Fully Embraces the Outdoors

Step inside one of the most stunning homes on wheels designed to maximize the outdoor experience in every way possible. The fabulous Jemimah tiny house opens to its natural surroundings on three sides, seamlessly expanding its living spaces out in nature. Modern architecture and a sophisticated interior design reveal innovative upgrades such as the dual-functional door/ladder and the sunken bathtub.
"Sophisticated downsizing" sounds like an oxymoron but it's the only way to describe what the Jemimah tiny house is all about, in the words of its builder. We'd also add the immense perk of having a high-end exotic resort experience in the comfort of your own home.
The Jemimah is perfectly equipped for long-term accommodation, yet it looks and feels like a contemporary, expensive sanctuary in the middle of nature. There's nothing modest, basic, or rustic about this incredible piece of architecture enriched with ingenious elements of interior design. You couldn't ask for a more lavish abode to embark on your tiny living adventure.
This incredibly modern design is confined within the limits of a 3.3-meter (10.8 feet) height, a 3-meter (9.8 feet) width, and a more generous length of 9.5 meters (31 feet). Once you step inside, the Jemimah will seem much more majestic and airy, primarily due to the high ceilings with elegant exposed beams. This also gives it the look of a classic wooden chalet; combined with the innovative, fresh elements of a modern interior style, it results in an eclectic, complex style that makes the Jemimah look very expensive.
Jemimah first welcomes its guests inside this modern dining area. The generous floor space was wisely divided to create an open-concept kitchen with a dining area flanked by the elegant lounge on one side and another living area on the other side. The uninterrupted line of overhead cabinets across the entire kitchen and into the lounge is a modern touch that not only maximizes storage but also creates a seamless, connected look. With a generous countertop and plenty of storage underneath, this open-concept kitchen is impeccably functional while also looking luxurious.
The main lounge is as sophisticated and cozy as it gets, boasting enough room for a comfy sofa, a TV stand, and easy-to-reach storage. The rustic-style fireplace is the cherry on top—perfect for a cozy ambiance during chilly evenings. Given that the Jemimah only boasts one bedroom, this could also function as a guest room on occasion. The loft bedroom is located at the other end of the house and is accessed via a ladder.
Unlike other Alphaline designs focusing on a lavish, luxurious ground-floor bedroom, the Jemimah combines a minimalist-style loft bedroom with an ultra-extravagant bathroom. Yes, the bathroom might be this home's most fascinating amenity. First, it's an ultra-modern indoor/outdoor space that opens up fully to the outside for a unique immersive experience. This is a popular high-end resort amenity that can be enjoyed even in the privacy of one's home, and it instantly elevates the Jemimah to a luxury level.
Second, you'll be surprised to see that a sunken bathtub is cleverly hidden underneath the bathroom floor—another luxurious feature that also ingeniously saves space. Overall, this bathroom is spacious, elegant, and—most importantly—connected to the home's natural surroundings, which totally transforms it into a spa-like experience. Even better than a garden-view bathroom, this beautiful space becomes a relaxation cocoon within the overall sanctuary space of the Jemimah.
Based in Brendale, Queensland, this family-owned business has operated since the early '90s, later expanding to the field of tiny homes. This explains why the Alphaline tiny homes are some of the most sophisticated, innovative designs on the market. Each model, like the new Jemimah tiny house, brings a fresh, elegant perspective on tiny living, with a constant focus on enhancing the connection with nature.
The limited width is also compensated through the wide openings at one of the ends and on the side, plus a hidden opening at the front, leading into a second patio. Like typical Aussie tiny homes, the Jemimah features extensive glazing that blurs the line between the inside and the outside. Sliding glass doors turn its dining area into a wonderful indoor/outdoor space that flows naturally into the exterior deck. This way, owners have the option to enjoy their meals al-fresco or inside, protected against the natural elements.
You might think that a sophisticated design like this deserves a more luxurious way to access the loft, such as an elegant staircase. Still, this is by no means an ordinary ladder. The ladder and the door are cleverly merged into one, saving precious floor space. Without this, the Jemimah could not have included such a large, spacious kitchen. Plus, this frees up a bit of extra space for a second, smaller lounge (although this section could be used for other purposes as well). The bedroom itself is perhaps the least impressive part of this design. It's only big enough for a two-person bed and doesn't come with any unusual upgrades.
This gorgeous modern sanctuary on wheels is one of the latest creations by Alphaline Tiny Homes. This Aussie brand stands out as being the subsidiary of a well-established conventional house-building company, Alphaline Homes.
