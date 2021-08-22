The Jeep Gladiator Is Now Available With Half Doors

Previewed by the Red Bare Gladiator Rubicon from the Easter Jeep Safari, orders for the Dual-Door Group are now open for dealers. Inspired by the Wrangler, the half doors of the Gladiator are designed to work together with blind-spot detection, power mirrors and locks, as well as passive and non-passive handles. The pricing, however, is a little bit steep.
Two window options will be available in the guise of base uppers and premium uppers. The base upper half doors come in at a whopping $4,590 according to Mopar Insiders while the premium variant retail at $4,990. For reference, these configurations for the Wrangler four-door JLU are listed at $3,995 and $4,395, respectively, at the moment of writing.
Customers need to know that base uppers are designed to complement the Sunrider black soft top, roll-up tonneau cover, Mopar tri-fold tonneau cover, as well as the Mopar tri-fold soft tonneau cover. The premium uppers work with the hard top and the previously mentioned list of goodies. The biggest difference between the two options is the material: vinyl that matches the soft top or premium acrylic just like the premium soft top.
Covered by the Gladiator’s new vehicle warranty for three years or 36,000 miles (57,936 kilometers), the half doors use the same hinges and connections as the full doors. Similar to the Wrangler utility vehicle, the upper assemblies boast zippered plastic windows for easy removal.
In related news, we still don’t know if Jeep is going to launch the 4xe plug-in hybrid powertrain for the 2022 model year. Another “what if?” comes in the guise of the Rubicon-only 392 HEMI powerplant, a free-breathing V8 that’s officially rated at 470 ponies and 470 pound-feet (637 Nm) of torque.
The 2.0-liter turbo 4xe plug-in hybrid isn’t as potent even though 375 horsepower is nothing to scoff at. Oh, and by the way, the most frugal powertrain of the JLU matches the torque rating of the Rubicon 392.
