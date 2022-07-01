The Japanese Taiga Joins the International Electric Tugboat “Club”

More and more emissions-free tugboats are popping up in various places around the globe. The latest one to join the club is called Taiga, claiming the title of Japan’s first electric tugboat.
Bigger vessels get the lion’s share of the public’s attention, whether we’re talking about massive carriers, tankers, or superyacht. But the smaller one that usually operate behind the scenes play an important part as well in the effort to decarbonize maritime operations by 2050.
The Japanese towage specialist Tokio Kisen will soon start operating Taiga, an electric boat that’s an industry-first in the country. Built at the Kanagawa Dockyard in Kobe, the small but efficient Taiga will feature ABB’s Onboard DC Grid. This award-winning power system will enable daily operations with reduced greenhouse gas emissions, while also serving as a back-up power source. ABB will supply the 2.5 MW-hour battery system, plus a Power and Energy Management System designed to control the overall power distribution.
Last year, Crowley Maritime Corporation introduced America’s first electric tugboat, called e-Wolf. The 82-foot (25-meter) vessel is also equipped with an ABB fully-integrated electrical system, consisting of two 2100 kW electrical motors, a thruster and a 6.2 MWh main battery. This will allow it to drastically reduce the levels of CO2, NOx, and particulate matter emissions, without compromising the vessel’s bollard pull of up to 70 tons.
More recently, New Zealand unveiled its pioneering electric tugboat called Sparky. Built at the prestigious Damen shipyard, the 81-foot (24.7 meters) boat is even more powerful than e-Wolf, boasting a 77-ton bollard pull. Sparky is equipped with 2,240 batteries, for an output of 2,784 kWh, plus two 1,000 kW back-up generator sets in case of emergency.
The Japanese Taiga is more mysterious about its technical specifications, but more will be revealed once the e-boat hits the water, by December 2022.
