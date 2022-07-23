The James Webb Space Telescope Finds the Oldest Galaxy Yet at 13.5 Billion Years

More on this:

1 If You're Not Hyped About JWST's First Deep Field Image, You're Not Paying Attention

2 President Biden Unveils Webb's First Image, It's the Deepest View of the Distant Universe

3 Naked Universe to Be Revealed on July 12, Webb Telescope to Show First Full-Color Images

4 Webb Captures Stunning Image of Distant Star, And It Doesn’t Even Try

5 21-Foot Gold-Coated Mirror Now Floats in Space, James Webb Fully Deployed