The Iveco-Based Deddle RV Is a 6-Person Mobile Home, With Everything You Need Inside

Never judge a book by its cover definitely applies here: just because a motorhome is small doesn't mean it can't fit the entire family and amenities galore. This is Deddle RV, unofficially running for the unofficial title of the most compact yet well-specced motorhome on the market right now.
Deddle RV is not a name that RV-ers outside of China are familiar with, but that should change this year, when the company hopes to be able to bring three of its most popular models to Europe. They were on display at the 2023 Dusseldorf Caravan Show to test the proverbial waters ahead of an official launch.
Said launch is supposed to happen after Deddle RV's parent company, New GoNow Group, partnered with La Marca Mobility GmbH. At the time of the Dusseldorf show, there was no exact date pinned to the launch except for a vague 2024. As far as we can tell, nothing has changed as of this writing, which might give credence to reports that the launch has been pushed into the next year, given that we're already past mid-2024 and no other details have been provided.
Delay or no delay, one thing seems certain: China-based Deddle RV has expansion plans, and they include bringing to Europe a strong, even if unofficial, contender to the unofficial title of the most compact yet well-specced motorhome around. To add another cliché into the mix, that's just the cherry on the Deddle RV-shaped cake.
Whereas bigger is always better in terms of attracting attention, this once, we're going to focus on the smallest option to showcase what Deddle RV has in store for international markets.
Technically, it's the same size as its higher-end siblings since it's also built on top of an Iveco Daily, but this model is the more affordable, more family-friendly, and least luxurious version. And it's STILL able to pack quite a punch, if based only on the incredible reception it received at the world-famous trade show.
Not part of the original Deddle RV lineup but seemingly a take on the Free Wind model, this is the generic Deddle RV. Based on an Iveco Daily Hi-Matic, it's rigged to offer all the creature comforts of a larger RV, down to a full bathroom and a washing machine, and a larger sleeping capacity than you would get in a motorhome of this size. This was one of the reasons this RV caused such a sensation in Dusseldorf: it can sleep as many as six or seven adults in perfect comfort.
The layout includes a galley on the left side, as you enter at the rear, with the washing machine on the right. The bathroom is in front of the door and offers a shower-sink combo and a toilet. It's spacious and looks fancier than you'd expect, and the former is mostly due to the choice to make it a wet one.
This focus on compensating for a constricting footprint with quality materials and an overall solid build is apparent throughout. The Iveco Daily is only 5.9 meters (19.3 feet) long and 3.2 meters (10.5 feet) high on the outside, so getting six people to fit inside and, even more, to make them feel comfortable, is a challenge.
Deddle RV tries to tackle it with a modular layout, besides the focus on quality. For instance, the double dinette in the middle of the motorhome is also the main sleeping area – and not just for the two or three adults that could sleep once you convert the dining space into two large singles or an XL bed.
Two more people can sleep in the bed over the cab, which, in turn, can be hidden from sight by a large projector screen. The projector itself is hidden in an extendable shelf over the fridge, so it won't take up space when it's not needed.
The Deddle RV tips the scales at 4.5 tons fully loaded and comes with extended autonomy thanks to solar and large holding tanks. The maker didn't offer too many specifics at Dusseldorf, but the original models back in China come with 1,350W of solar on the roof, upgradable to 1,600W, and a 48V 1,680Ah li-ion battery and 400 liters (105.6 gallons) of water.
Should everything go smoothly, Deddle RV hopes to sell the standard Deddle RV model for prices not exceeding €100,000 ($109,000 at the current exchange rate), hopefully in the €60,000 to €80,000 ($65,300 - $87,000) bracket.
Said launch is supposed to happen after Deddle RV's parent company, New GoNow Group, partnered with La Marca Mobility GmbH. At the time of the Dusseldorf show, there was no exact date pinned to the launch except for a vague 2024. As far as we can tell, nothing has changed as of this writing, which might give credence to reports that the launch has been pushed into the next year, given that we're already past mid-2024 and no other details have been provided.
Delay or no delay, one thing seems certain: China-based Deddle RV has expansion plans, and they include bringing to Europe a strong, even if unofficial, contender to the unofficial title of the most compact yet well-specced motorhome around. To add another cliché into the mix, that's just the cherry on the Deddle RV-shaped cake.
Deddle RV brought three motorhomes to Dusseldorf, part of a larger convoy that made up what they called the "Across Eurasia Journey 2023" experience. It doubled as promotion and real-life testing of the most successful models in the Deddle RV lineup, and it included everything from cooking in the Tibetan mountains to rolling through Russia, stopping by Dusseldorff to get firsthand feedback from European RV-ers and potential dealers, before finally returning to China at the end of the year.
Whereas bigger is always better in terms of attracting attention, this once, we're going to focus on the smallest option to showcase what Deddle RV has in store for international markets.
Technically, it's the same size as its higher-end siblings since it's also built on top of an Iveco Daily, but this model is the more affordable, more family-friendly, and least luxurious version. And it's STILL able to pack quite a punch, if based only on the incredible reception it received at the world-famous trade show.
Back in its home country, Deddle RV sells several models that go upwards in terms of luxury features and even available footprint, thanks to single or dual slide-outs. They also feature different options for autonomy for power and water, and pile on fancy features as you move up to the top of the line.
Not part of the original Deddle RV lineup but seemingly a take on the Free Wind model, this is the generic Deddle RV. Based on an Iveco Daily Hi-Matic, it's rigged to offer all the creature comforts of a larger RV, down to a full bathroom and a washing machine, and a larger sleeping capacity than you would get in a motorhome of this size. This was one of the reasons this RV caused such a sensation in Dusseldorf: it can sleep as many as six or seven adults in perfect comfort.
The layout includes a galley on the left side, as you enter at the rear, with the washing machine on the right. The bathroom is in front of the door and offers a shower-sink combo and a toilet. It's spacious and looks fancier than you'd expect, and the former is mostly due to the choice to make it a wet one.
The kitchen is very compact, but Deddle RV tries to make up for the lack of space by adding an outdoor cooking space with a fold-down prep space and a diesel cooker. In fact, the kitchen inside seems to be designed only for snacks and cold cuts, and only the smallest amount of cooking with help from a single-burner removable cooker. But you get quartz countertops.
This focus on compensating for a constricting footprint with quality materials and an overall solid build is apparent throughout. The Iveco Daily is only 5.9 meters (19.3 feet) long and 3.2 meters (10.5 feet) high on the outside, so getting six people to fit inside and, even more, to make them feel comfortable, is a challenge.
Deddle RV tries to tackle it with a modular layout, besides the focus on quality. For instance, the double dinette in the middle of the motorhome is also the main sleeping area – and not just for the two or three adults that could sleep once you convert the dining space into two large singles or an XL bed.
Two more beds are available up top, over each of the dining tables. They can fold up during the day to allow taller people to stand up without fearing a concussion, and they come down at night, when needed.
Two more people can sleep in the bed over the cab, which, in turn, can be hidden from sight by a large projector screen. The projector itself is hidden in an extendable shelf over the fridge, so it won't take up space when it's not needed.
The Deddle RV tips the scales at 4.5 tons fully loaded and comes with extended autonomy thanks to solar and large holding tanks. The maker didn't offer too many specifics at Dusseldorf, but the original models back in China come with 1,350W of solar on the roof, upgradable to 1,600W, and a 48V 1,680Ah li-ion battery and 400 liters (105.6 gallons) of water.
The fact that Deddle RV brought these models to Dusseldorf with no detailed list of specs is further indication that a 2024 launch date is unlikely – not in the sense that the company is not committed to it but rather that legislative hurdles of importing a vehicle from China to the EU make predicting an exact date more difficult.
Should everything go smoothly, Deddle RV hopes to sell the standard Deddle RV model for prices not exceeding €100,000 ($109,000 at the current exchange rate), hopefully in the €60,000 to €80,000 ($65,300 - $87,000) bracket.