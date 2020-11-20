The Indestructible UBCO 2x2 E-bikes Should be Drafted by Armies Around the World

We are talking about the UBCO 2x2 e-bike. And even though the team produces three different models ranging in power levels, the one we’re going to be talking about here this the 3.1, the strongest of all three.
But how strong and durable can something like this be that even the army wants in on the action? Well, let’s take the time and find out, shall we? For starts people, just take a look at that friggin frame. Last time I saw something similar was on the Ducati parked in my neighbor's driveway, and this is supposed to be and e-bike.
That huge frame does count for something, though, it’s meant to be strong enough for all the components the bike needs to function, a rider, and even a ton of other stuff that can either be added on or simply carried. Using 7027 steel alloy, the frame, with components added, does come in with a rather high weight of 151.2lbs. (68.5kg). However, with the rider included, the bike has a payload limit of 330lbs. (150kg).
I don’t know about you, but I’ve been researching a lot of e-bike lately in my life, and it seems that there may have been only one that can take this sort of load limit.
Now, let’s have a look at what makes any e-bike an e-bike, the battery and motors. I keep saying how big this thing is, so the battery must be huge too, and it is. The 3.1 gets its name from the 3.1Kwh the battery supply offers. It’s enough to carry all 330 lbs of cargo for up to 75 miles (120km). 75 friggin' miles, with enough power to carry two people if needed. Oh, and this battery supply also has a IP66 rating against dust and water damage, meaning it will be completely protected against dust and water jets.
When you do run out of juice, as you inevitably will as it’s electric, you’ll be left sitting around for a six-hour recharge time on the fast charge.
If you were paying attention at the beginning of that last section where I mentioned the battery and motors, motors people, plural, you would have known what's coming up, but that’s a really small detail to catch. I mean, it’s only one letter added. One extra letter equals one extra motor, in this case anyway.
kW Flux2 motors. And no, they have nothing to do with the flux capacitors from Back to the Future, so relax fans, as you won’t be time traveling, but you sure as hell won’t need to worry about actual traveling.
And the final item on the list is the regenerative braking the UBCO’s are known for. Oh, and they work with DOT approved hydraulic brakes, for one easy system.
Toss on a full electronic throttle, kill switch, vehicle management systems for optimal performance at all times, and some cargo racks, and we have an e-bike worthy of being sent into duty.
What the heck ,man!? How far are we going to go with all these better and stronger e-bikes? Don’t get me wrong, they’re one of my favorite devices on planet Earth, but soon, these e-bikes are just going to be electric motorcycles. And with a price tag of $7,000, you might as well consider it a motorcycle.
