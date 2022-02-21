The ID. Buzz Might Revive the MPV Segment Though Nobody Asked for It

Volkswagen will introduce the production version of the ID. Buzz, a vehicle that is already being tested on European and American roads, and by the end of this year, thousands of units, in series production form, will be rolling on the streets and, probably, camping sites.
When Volkswagen introduced the T2 Bus more than fifty years ago, it built it as a utility vehicle based on the same platform as the VW Bug. Yet the success recorded by the humble panel van convinced the carmaker to transform it into a passenger vehicle which, eventually, became an iconic car for the Flower-Power generation.
In 2017, the German carmaker unveiled the ID. Buzz concept at the Detroit International Auto Show and the reactions clearly showed that they have to build that vehicle. Nowadays, a fleet of ID. Buzzes are roaming the streets across Europe. In the U.S., the cargo version also crossed the country in a promotional tour. These were clear signs that the car would reach the assembly lines.
If it wasn't for the pandemic and the chip shortage, maybe this car could have already been in showrooms. But it will be in the second half of the year. Volkswagen announced that the official launch for the production version will take place on March 9th, and the model will be available either as a five-seater (ID. Buzz) or as a van (ID. Buzz Cargo).
The vehicle's design is inspired by the T1, with the same unmistakable V-shaped front fascia, but sports the ID.4-inspired headlights' shape. Volkswagen created the ID. Buzz on the same MEB platform shared with the ID.3 and its siblings. Unusual for its MPV segment, it offers 18" light-alloy wheels with an option for a set of 21."
Inside, thanks to a 2,998 mm (117.6 in) wheelbase, it has almost the same cabin space as the Transporter T6.1. The passenger version offers up to 39.6 cu-ft (1,121 liters) of luggage space with all the seats in place. This vehicle will likely follow its ancestor in terms of usage, and we can't wait to see it as a campervan. Since it's almost 2 meters (78.1 in) wide, it allows enough room for beds, a galley, and a table.
Volkswagen didn't cut corners for the drivetrain and promised to offer the ID. Buzz with a rear-mounted motor that will provide 201 horses, fed by an 82 kWh battery pack. Top speed will be capped at 145 kph (90 mph) to aid the range. Sure, some will say that it is too slow. But for the average Jane or Joe, who barely exceeds the 65 mph barrier (105 kph), that won't be a problem.
One particular option offered by the ID. Buzz is the ability to provide and receive power. Thus, it could store energy in its batteries and deliver it back when needed. This concept will surely revolutionize the camping industry. Consider that with a set of solar panels, the car will take some energy from the sun during the day and deliver it back to the users for those long evenings under the stars.
The question is: will it stir the same emotions as its famous ancestors? We'll find out. But it has all the attributes to do that and, even more, to convince people to give MPVs a second chance in a time when the SUVs are ruling the market.
