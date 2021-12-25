The Iam Portable Tent Sauna Aims to Make Your Outdoor Adventures Even Better

These past couple of years have been rough, and even that’s putting it mildly. The world has changed in unexpected and definite ways, and it will probably not go back to what it was ever again. On the bright side, one of the few good things to come out of the ongoing international health crisis is a re-discovered love of nature and for traveling.
People who never before even dreamed of hitting the road are doing so now regularly. Some of them have even moved full-time to mobile homes, praise the benefits of remote working!, while many others are still to make that leap. As more people are following their wanderlust and getting to explore the wonders of nature (*a cliché, we know, but it’s true), they might feel at times that they’re leaving some good things behind for good.
What we’re saying is that we could all use some winding down and relaxation, wherever our travels might take us, but especially if they take us off the beaten track. And one or several days spent in the great outdoor should not mean having to give up the benefits of a hot sauna.
a concept introduced by a Japanese startup of the same name earlier this year. Iam Sauna, the company, specializes in sauna products, and is now looking into bringing this new concept of a portable one to market. Iam Sauna wants to be your reliable, detoxing and rejuvenating travel companion, for you and five other of your friends.
Iam Sauna is actually a tent that’s been designed specifically to hold in heat and, you know, not catch fire. It comes with the necessary wood-burning metal stove, and the entire package is portable. You need to work on your strength for the stove, as it tips the scales at 18 kg (40 pounds), so it’s only as portable as long as you can carry that weight to the next clearing. The weight of the stove and the size of the folded tent do hinder somewhat, so it would be best if you went camping with a larger vehicle.
The sauna tent is as ingenious as it’s simple and, according to the promo video at the bottom of the page, easy to set up. It takes just one person less than a minute to put up, from the moment they fold it out to the final string they pull to make the sides pop up. The roof does that from within.
For safety reasons, there is no type of floor covering inside the tent. The roof is made of fire-resistant material, to prevent sparks going up the chimney from catching fire. The tent itself is made of triple-layer 420 denier oxford woven tent fabric, with cotton for insulation. The interior surface is of 200 x 200 cm (78.7 x 78.7 inches), which is apparently more than enough to fit six adults. As long as you don’t mind rubbing naked shoulders with them, it goes without saying.
Unlike most saunas, where the walls are clad in wood and you can’t see anything of the outside world, Iam Sauna allows you to have an actual view. Assuming you could still see out of them because of the vapor, the tent features five decently-sized windows. They also allow in plenty of natural light.
A hot sauna has countless benefits, from easing pain to relieving stress and helping the body detoxify. What could be better than getting all of them at the end of a long, hard day on the trails, when you’re feeling so stiff you can barely stand upright?
Just imagine, this could be you, but out in the woods.
