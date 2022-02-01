The Hyper Ambulance Is No Hybrid, but It Has Diamonds!

Ever wondered how it would feel to be saved in no time? The hyper ambulance is here to answer your question, dismantle the need for helicopters and, at the same time, impress you, while rushing you to the nearby hospital at a merely 400 kph (249 mph).
This ultrafast responder also has some cool accessories installed, which bond well with the environment it`s currently in. You guessed right, it`s in the United Arab Emirates!
Expo 2020 Dubai began in late January 2022 because of the restrictions imposed by the current health situation. These two years of waiting have amassed into an impressive show of progress and courage. The participants were more than ready this time. While many other presentations were impressive, the queen of this whole event was this internal combustion engine ambulance provided by Lykan. It is shaped like a car from children's dreams that is meant for the track, not to save lives. Nonetheless, it`s here and it will serve its purpose in Dubai.Fast travel enabled
Dubbed the “HyperSport Responder,” this incredible vehicle developed in the UAE can travel comfortably with three passengers (one specially trained driver, one doctor, and one patient) at 400 kph (249 mph) and it can achieve 100 kph (62 mph) in less than 2.8 seconds. There are only seven of these Lykan built for the entire world, but this one is already in use for those who will need it the most.
The Emergency Health Services from Dubai have confirmed that the Hyper Ambulance has a price tag of €3.170.223 (approx. $3.570.511) and it boasts 440 diamonds that can be found on the LED headlights. The interior of the car is broidered with gold, has holographic controls for the navigation and it even connects to a special satellite for instant communications.
The engine has flat-six configuration and the car is rear-wheel-drive only. Data shows that maximum power - 750 PS (740 HP) - is achieved at 7100 rpm.
If the Hyper Ambulance looks somewhat familiar to you, then you must have seen Fast & Furious 7. This appeared there for the first time and now it will live its life in the service of the public.
