The Hennessey Venom 775 Ford F-150 Sounds Wickedly Nice

As opposed to the Chevy Silverado and Ram, the Ford F-150 is rocking a V8 with a dual overhead camshaft for improved combustion and better airflow. Capable of 400 horsepower at 6,000 rpm and 410 pound-feet (556 Nm) of torque at 4,250 rpm, the Coyote isn’t marketed as the top dog although it’s larger and makes a better sound than EcoBoost V6s.

26 photos