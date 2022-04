The Hennessey Venom 775 Ford F-150 Sounds Wickedly Nice

ECM

Customers who feel that’s not enough for their needs can always turn to the aftermarket for more oomph. Hennessey Performance Engineering , for example, is much obliged to take your V8-engined truck to 775 ponies at 7,000 rpm and a simply colossal 685 pound-feet (929 Nm) at 4,800 rpm.Baptized Venom 775, the go-faster package sounds much nicer than the stock pickup thanks to a few tasteful mods. The list begins with a 3.0-liter supercharger, a twin-screw unit supplied by Whipple . In terms of aural pleasure, Hennessey Performance Engineering sweetens the deal with a cat-back exhaust constructed from stainless steel. The Venom 775 further flaunts an air-to-water intercooler system with dual-core/dual-pass bricks.As you’re well aware, that’s not enough to explain the fury hiding under the hood of this no-nonsense truck. The list of modifications also comprises upgraded air filtration, throttle body, spark plugs, fuel system, a heavy-duty tensioner, a lightweight supercharger pulley, andcalibration. TCM calibration for the ten-speed automatic pretty much seals the deal.On the visual front, the Texas-based tuner spruces things up with some decals and a serialized plaque in the engine compartment. Every build is covered by a limited warranty for three years or 36,000 miles (57,936 km).In terms of extras, prospective customers have two choices: the Sport or Off-Road upgrades. The former is a rather straightforward package that includes lowering coilovers with traction bars and snazzy 22-inch wheels.The latter, meanwhile, is a little more serious. In addition to front and rear bumpers, this fellow improves the Venom 775 with an LED light bar in the front bumper, 20-inch wheels mounted with 35-inch rubber boots from Toyo, and 6.0 inches of overall lift for better capability off the beaten path.