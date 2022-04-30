The Hennessey Venom 775 Ford F-150 Sounds Wickedly Nice

As opposed to the Chevy Silverado and Ram, the Ford F-150 is rocking a V8 with a dual overhead camshaft for improved combustion and better airflow. Capable of 400 horsepower at 6,000 rpm and 410 pound-feet (556 Nm) of torque at 4,250 rpm, the Coyote isn’t marketed as the top dog although it’s larger and makes a better sound than EcoBoost V6s.
Customers who feel that’s not enough for their needs can always turn to the aftermarket for more oomph. Hennessey Performance Engineering, for example, is much obliged to take your V8-engined truck to 775 ponies at 7,000 rpm and a simply colossal 685 pound-feet (929 Nm) at 4,800 rpm.
Baptized Venom 775, the go-faster package sounds much nicer than the stock pickup thanks to a few tasteful mods. The list begins with a 3.0-liter supercharger, a twin-screw unit supplied by Whipple. In terms of aural pleasure, Hennessey Performance Engineering sweetens the deal with a cat-back exhaust constructed from stainless steel. The Venom 775 further flaunts an air-to-water intercooler system with dual-core/dual-pass bricks.
As you’re well aware, that’s not enough to explain the fury hiding under the hood of this no-nonsense truck. The list of modifications also comprises upgraded air filtration, throttle body, spark plugs, fuel system, a heavy-duty tensioner, a lightweight supercharger pulley, and ECM calibration. TCM calibration for the ten-speed automatic pretty much seals the deal.
On the visual front, the Texas-based tuner spruces things up with some decals and a serialized plaque in the engine compartment. Every build is covered by a limited warranty for three years or 36,000 miles (57,936 km).
In terms of extras, prospective customers have two choices: the Sport or Off-Road upgrades. The former is a rather straightforward package that includes lowering coilovers with traction bars and snazzy 22-inch wheels.
The latter, meanwhile, is a little more serious. In addition to front and rear bumpers, this fellow improves the Venom 775 with an LED light bar in the front bumper, 20-inch wheels mounted with 35-inch rubber boots from Toyo, and 6.0 inches of overall lift for better capability off the beaten path.
