The Harvia ATV Sauna Is How You Do Off-road Wellness

During our Expedition Vehicles Month, we talked about a large variety of overlanders and offroad-suited vehicles, from massive, multi-million rigs to the most common version of pop-up tents. This Finnish creation would have fit right in, in conjunction with one of those expensive rigs to get it to a remote location. The ATV could take over from there.
The idea for this build is simple: why leave the comforts and benefits of a hot steam sauna at home when you’re going off the beaten track? Just because you’re ridin’ dirty doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy the pampering you get at your local wellness center. Just plop the sauna onto a trailer and haul it with your ATV, and you could even enjoy a sauna while someone else does the driving. Think “designated driver” stuff, but with a slight twist.
Harvia, a Finnish specialized sauna maker that helped with making this video, is selling the ATV Sauna. “With the Harvia ATV Sauna, you can enjoy sauna bathing in the most inaccessible of places. The sauna trailer is easy to transport with an ATV on and off road, and the sauna accommodates up to four bathers,” Harvia says.
As per HiConsumption, it’s based on the Harvia M3 SL wood-burning stove, which provides enough steam with a smaller quantity of wood and, as such, is ideal for the road. The stove has a WL400 protective sheath and a 22-liter (5.8-gallon) pipe model water heater.
The sauna is spacious, too. As you can see in the video, it can fit four people at once, albeit there won’t be enough room to sprawl. With a width of 47.24 inches (120 cm) and a depth of 78.74 inches (200 cm), it weighs 1,058 pounds (480 kg), with a maximum weight capacity of 2,204 pounds (1,000 kg).
For extra stability on uneven ground, there’s a shaft support leg that keeps it in place when parked, while offroad tires ensure a relatively smooth ride over almost all types of terrains.
The idea for this build is simple: why leave the comforts and benefits of a hot steam sauna at home when you’re going off the beaten track? Just because you’re ridin’ dirty doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy the pampering you get at your local wellness center. Just plop the sauna onto a trailer and haul it with your ATV, and you could even enjoy a sauna while someone else does the driving. Think “designated driver” stuff, but with a slight twist.
Harvia, a Finnish specialized sauna maker that helped with making this video, is selling the ATV Sauna. “With the Harvia ATV Sauna, you can enjoy sauna bathing in the most inaccessible of places. The sauna trailer is easy to transport with an ATV on and off road, and the sauna accommodates up to four bathers,” Harvia says.
As per HiConsumption, it’s based on the Harvia M3 SL wood-burning stove, which provides enough steam with a smaller quantity of wood and, as such, is ideal for the road. The stove has a WL400 protective sheath and a 22-liter (5.8-gallon) pipe model water heater.
The sauna is spacious, too. As you can see in the video, it can fit four people at once, albeit there won’t be enough room to sprawl. With a width of 47.24 inches (120 cm) and a depth of 78.74 inches (200 cm), it weighs 1,058 pounds (480 kg), with a maximum weight capacity of 2,204 pounds (1,000 kg).
For extra stability on uneven ground, there’s a shaft support leg that keeps it in place when parked, while offroad tires ensure a relatively smooth ride over almost all types of terrains.