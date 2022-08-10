The Harbor Seal Is a Double-Lofted Tiny Home Packed With Surprises at Every Turn

Tiny houses are known for having small interiors that don't offer much wiggle room. However, some dwellings have a particularly ingenious layout that makes them look and feel bigger than they really are. This custom 30-ft (9.1-meter) tiny home has a roomy interior that makes it feel almost like a regular-sized house.
A few years ago, Kristen and Huck decided to downsize and focus on the things that mattered to them. So they ditched the city life, got rid of everything that wasn't necessary, and bought a motorhome.
They hit the road soon after that and ended up in Oregon, where they decided to settle down. They transitioned from a motorhome to a tiny home, so the change wasn't that big. However, their first house was really small, so the two moved into a slightly bigger space in a loving community called Tiny Tranquility.
Their tiny is called the Harbor Seal, and it was built by Rewild Homes, a Canadian company that makes stunning mobile habitats on Vancouver Island. The dwelling measures 30 ft (9.1-meters) in length and is 8-ft-wide (2.4-meter-wide).
It might not sound like a lot, but the Harbor Seal is a functional home that is incredibly spacious. It has a fully-equipped kitchen, a full-size bathroom, and two lofts! Right as you step inside, you're welcomed by a light-filled interior. The kitchen has a large window that opens up, eliminating the indoor-outdoor boundary.
Since Huck loves to cook, he wanted to have a dedicated space packed with features.The kitchen looks like one you'd see in a regular-sized house. It includes a four-burner propane cooktop with an oven, a range hood, a refrigerator, a large sink, and a dishwasher. They even have a dehumidifier that helps with the excess moisture during the rainy season.
A few steps ahead is the living room, which includes a couch with built-in storage, a coat rack, an electric fireplace, and a TV. This is where they keep their turtle tank as well. They also have a fur baby with which they share the space in their tiny home.
At the rear is a full-size bathroom. This area comes with a beautiful vanity, a full-height closet, a washer and dryer combo unit, and a generous walk-in shower. Of course, they had to include a hidden litter box for their cat too.
An interesting feature you'll spot in the Harbor Seal is the walk-in closet. That's where they keep all their clothes. Above the bathroom is one of the lofts, which serves as the master bedroom. It's a compact space that has a queen-size bed, which is more than enough for them. The second loft functions as a storage area. Basically, every item that doesn't have its own place can be found there.
Recently, Kristen and Huck offered a full tour of their tiny house to the folks from Tiny Home Tours. You can watch the clip down below to learn more about them and the Harbor Seal!
