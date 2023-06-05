The Hampstead Tiny Blends the Finest Craftsmanship With Luxurious Style

Just because homes on wheels often act as a temporary solution doesn't mean they shouldn't be built to the highest standards. On the contrary, a well-done tiny home can last for generations, withstand the most challenging conditions, and make the best of its unbeatable versatility. Like all the designs of Tiny House Pro, a young UK-based builder, Hampstead focuses on exceptional quality and maximum functionality.
Some tiny house designs catch the eye effortlessly. Still, their charming style could hide the use of cheap materials or shabby workmanship. The Hampstead Tiny sticks to a classic structure, where every single element is carefully chosen with high quality and functionality in mind. At the same time, the basic design comes with remarkable flexibility, ranging from a single-bedroom version of only five meters (16.4 feet) to a double-loft bedroom home that's eight meters (26.2 feet) long.
Eight meters would be the maximum length compatible with a 4.5-tonne (4.9 tons) weight, which is the maximum allowed for road-legal homes on wheels. The Hampstead is designed to be fully transportable and road registerable.
It's built on a heavy-duty trailer chassis for easy transportation, and delivery is available throughout the UK and anywhere else. The drawbar is removable, and customers can also choose to ditch the wheels once their home is delivered, for a more conventional look.
Materials used include pine wood for the panels that line the internal walls, fiberglass earth wool and rock wool for ceiling and floor insulation, cypress pine for the floors and countertop, and Rhyno Ply (a type of hard-wearing laminated plywood) for the kitchen and bathroom cabinets.
The Hampstead is also fitted with a simple 240 V plug-in power system, similar to an RV, and it can be connected to the local water supply using a basic garden hose. On the other hand, more and more people prefer to live as independently as possible, and Hampstead Tiny is ready for that too.
The builder works with a third party for the battery and solar system, in addition to the installation of a composting toilet instead of a conventional one, plus water collection and drainage systems. All of these can easily turn the Hampstead into an off-grid haven on wheels, also adding approximately $25,000 to the final price. Even so, the off-grid option can be more economical in the long run by eliminating most energy-related bills.
Regardless of the length, the Hampstead reveals a generous main floor space with a living room, a two-sided kitchen, and a compact bathroom. The kitchen is fitted with a large sink and a fridge, boasting enough space for a full-size oven and stove (with two or four burners) and a drawer dishwasher. The well-integrated cabinets help keep the area clutter-free, and the massive staircase provides plenty of storage as well.
The living area has great views thanks to the multiple windows, making it excellent for socializing. There's enough room for a generous sofa, which can turn into a guest bed at night. Customers can furnish and decorate this room to their liking, with enough space for at least a TV and a coffee table. Those who would like to add a practical breakfast bar for the whole family can ditch the main staircase in favor of a ladder.
The bathroom is tiny but reflects the same attention to detail and quality as the rest of the house. It's equipped with a modern shower cabin, an elegant vanity with a ceramic or marble sink, and a toilet (standard or composting). Contrasting black fixtures, similar to the ones in the kitchen, also add a touch of luxury here.
Pricing-wise, Hampstead sits somewhere in the middle, in the Tiny House Pro range. Its basic version starts at £42,500 (nearly $53,000), with multiple extra options available. The team at Tiny House Pro also offers homes on wheels that are entirely custom-built, while its most luxurious design starts at £59,000 ($73,300).
The two friends that launched the Tiny House Pro brand in 2022 focused on the "Pro" aspect of tiny living. Each house is meant to be exceptionally long-lasting and reliable, starting with the galvanized, light steel frame structure all the way to the high-end appliances and custom furniture.
The Hampstead can be built in one month or six weeks at most. It can be configured with either one or two loft bedrooms, with flexible options in terms of access as well. The builder recommends a staircase for one of the bedrooms and a ladder for the other, but future owners can choose to have stairs (which take up more space) or ladders for both.
Discrete LED lighting throughout creates a warm ambiance without taking any space, highlighting the beautiful contrast between the white walls and the natural wood ceiling and décor accents. The loft protection wall mimics one of the living room walls, creating a seamless connection. The loft itself is minimalistic, with room for a double-size mattress, additional shelves, and a large window.
