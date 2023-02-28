The Gronos EVO C: How Mansory Transformed the G-Class into a Coupe Masterpiece

Mansory surprised us all by unveiling their latest project, the Gronos Coupe EVO C. They created a unique and extravagant limited-edition machine based on the Mercedes-Benz G-Class, but with only two doors and a host of modifications that make it stand out from any other SUV on the road.
Let's explore how Mansory transformed the iconic 4x4 master off-roader of a G-Class into a powerful and luxurious coupe (YES, coupe!) that delivers enormous amounts of power and torque and how they managed to bring to light an ever more stunning design than ever before, featuring suicide doors, special paintwork, and a bespoke interior.
Mansory, a titan in its own right
The company first started life in 1989 with an Iranian-British tuner named Kourosh Mansory, who began his career in England by working on British brands such as Rolls-Royce, Bentley, and Aston Martin.
Later, in 2001, he relocated its workshop to Munich, where he soon earned a reputation for delivering high-quality craftsmanship and bespoke solutions for discerning customers and also expanded the company's product portfolio to include many other automotive brands such as Range-Rover, BMW, Porsche, Mercedes-Benz and even Italian supercars such as Lamborghini and Ferrari.
Today, Mansory employs more than 250 staff members and operates globally through its worldwide subsidiaries, offering various services, starting from aerodynamics kits to engine tuning and interior customization to much more exclusive customization projects for a selected clientele.
In recent years, one of Mansory's specialties has been transforming luxury SUVs into unique masterpieces that combine performance, comfort, and style. Among their most famous projects are the recent wild-looking beast Lamborghini Urus Venatus or the lavish Rolls-Royce Cullinan Billionaire.
The G-Class: always a strong inspiration
Over time, it became popular among civilians who appreciated its rugged charm and off-road capabilities. It also attracted celebrities who wanted to stand out from the crowd with its boxy shape and imposing presence.
The G-Class has been updated several times over its four decades of production. Still, it has always retained its distinctive features, such as round headlights, exposed door hinges, side-mounted spare wheel, and ladder frame chassis. It has also spawned various versions, such as the G63 4x4² with portal axels, the six-wheeled G63 AMG 6x6, and the convertible Maybach G650 Landaulet.
Transforming the G into a striking coupe
Most original body panels have been swapped with carbon fiber equivalents for a more menacing look and lighter weight.
When gazing at the front, one is immediately captivated by the set of roof-mounted LED lights, a colossal grille with horizontal slats, and an aggressive bumper with gigantic air intakes. Likewise, the rear end dazzles the eye with its bespoke roof spoiler, emphasized lower diffuser, and two pairs of side-mounted exhaust tips that produce a heavenly symphony at the slightest touch of the accelerator pedal.
But perhaps the most striking feature of the Gronos Coupe EVO C is its suicide doors, which open in opposite directions and create a dramatic entrance for the passengers. To achieve this engineering endeavor, extensive modifications had to be carried out, but they only start to become noticeable only after a second glance at the machine, when some of the wow factors start to wear off, and you actually begin analyzing the superior engineering that went into building such a project.
The doors are not the only eye-catching feature of the Gronos Coupe EVO C. The vehicle also boasts a special paint called "Fludium paint chrome atmosphere," which gives it a shiny metallic look that changes color depending on the light and the angle.
The Gronos Coupe EVO C also rides on massive 24-inch type "FD.15" wheels wrapped in high-performance 295/30 section tires. The wheels are designed by Mansory and feature a unique shape pattern that matches the grille.
The magic underneath the hood
engineering, it's only a mere appetizer for the enormous power that resides under the hood. Mansory has taken the infamous engine of the G63 AMG and amplified it to a staggering 887 hp (900 ps/662 kW) and 886 lb-ft (1,200 Nm) of torque.
How did they accomplish this feat? They deployed the same technical mods as in the Gronos EVO S project, meaning installing new turbochargers, a thunderous exhaust system, a revamped air intake system, and an optimized engine management system, just to name a few.
This potent powerplant can hurl this behemoth from a standstill to 62 mph (100 kph) in a mind-blowing 3.3-second time and reach a limited top speed of 153 mph (250 kph).
Let's take a look inside
By transforming the four-door SUV into a sleek two-door coupe, Mansory has created a distinctive look that sets the Gronos EVO C apart from its rivals. The rear passengers can enjoy a luxurious and exclusive space, with individual seats separated by a center console.
The console offers a range of features for comfort and convenience, such as a touchscreen display, a wireless charging pad, a cup holder, and a storage compartment.
In its press release, Mansory showcased a vehicle with an interior upholstered in white leather with diamond stitching and gold accents. The dashboard, the door panels, the steering wheel, and the center console are also wrapped in leather and adorned with gold trim. The instrument cluster, the infotainment system, and the ambient lighting are also customized by Mansory to match the vehicle's overall theme.
The interior space also highlights several carbon fiber accents, aluminum pedals, Mansory floor mats, and a plaque indicating the vehicle's limited edition nature and the "One of One" designation.
But how much does it cost?
Gronos Coupe EVO C, Mansory's latest masterpiece. This vehicle is not for the masses but for the elite few who can splurge and savor it. How much does it cost? At the moment, Mansory keeps it a secret, but it's way beyond the basic G-Class, which can nowadays start a bit under $200k.
With all the upgrades and improvements that Mansory has done to the Gronos Coupe EVO C, we guess that it could fairly easily exceed the $500k mark or even higher. And, not least, this vehicle can also be ordered on special request, as in an armored version, in case which cost may exponentially skyrocket.
We are speaking of hefty sums here, but then again, this is not just any other car. This is a Mansory creation, a rare and exquisite piece of art on wheels, limited to only eight units for the entire global market.
This magnificent machine is reserved for only eight lucky and wealthy "hand-picked" connoisseurs, as Mansory itself stated, making it a rare and coveted gem in the automotive world.