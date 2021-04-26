The Great F-22 Raptor Partly Inspired the Design of its 2021 Ford F-150 Namesake

More on this:

1 2021 Ford Bronco Full Production Confirmed to Start on August 2nd

2 1993 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra Is Almost a Classic in Terms of Subdued Performance

3 $64,900 Ford Mustang Mach-E Performance Edition Ordering to Kick Off April 28th

4 2021 Roush F-150 Gets Jumped and Thrown Around, 2021 Bronco Makes an Appearance

5 Rare 18-Mile 2019 Ford GT Goes Lightweight to Stand Out in Any Supercar Crowd