The GrandHaus Tiny House Boasts a Clever Design That Makes It Feel Like a Full-Size Home

We're now living in the age of the customer, and this means manufacturers must consider not only profitability and performance but also customer feedback. They must continuously hone their skills and improve their products to meet shifting customer demands. Companies that prioritize their products and focus on constant improvement are gaining a competitive edge, and this is valid in any industry or domain, including the tiny house market.
Australian builder Häuslein Tiny House Co. knows this all too well and is constantly improving its designs to better meet the needs of its clients. This is how the GrandHaus tiny home on wheels came to be.
The GrandHaus is a revamped version of the company's previous Grand Sojourner model and is an excellent option for a family looking to downsize. Grand Sojourner, in its turn, also represented an evolution, being an extended version of the builder's first home on wheels Sojourner.
Just like the original model it is based on, the GrandHaus aims to offer a high standard of living with all the creature comforts of a conventional home but at a smaller scale. Built on a durable galvanized, heavy-duty trailer chassis, the revamped version measures 29.5 feet (9 meters) in length and 8.2 feet (2.5 meters) in width, offering a total living area of 387 square feet (36 square meters) between the main floor and two lofts.
Häuslein Tiny House Co. is known for using the best materials, fixtures, fittings, appliances, and technology in all of their models, and the new GrandHaus tiny home is no exception. The new model preserves all the good things that made its predecessor a highly popular model among tiny living enthusiasts, including its charming aesthetic and luxurious amenities, but it comes with exciting new features and upgrades meant to enhance its appeal and livability.
According to the manufacturer, the main reasons for the update are the changes in the material availability and the increase in weight for some of these materials, which brought the Grand Sojourner model too close to the 4.5-tonne weight limit. As a result, the new design, which will replace its predecessor in the company's lineup, comes with fresh materials that make it lighter, including architectural steel siding in a stunning Basalt color and heat-treated Lunawood accent cladding for the exterior, as well as oak instead of cypress for the interior.
Apart from keeping weight in check, the use of new building materials enhances the house's overall appeal. The combination of colored steel and timber siding on the outside gives it a modern look, while the screwless finish highlights its elegance.
The interior, meanwhile, looks much more spacious and luminous due to the elimination of the ground-floor bedroom from the original layout and the inclusion of larger windows and doors. There is a huge bi-fold entrance door and a glass double back door that are facing each other, creating a direct line of sight and significantly opening the house to the outdoors. What's more, the main entrance opens the interior to a future front deck that would create a nice outdoor living area. And this is exactly what tiny house dwellers want nowadays - openness and connection to the outdoors, considering many are choosing the tiny living lifestyle to get back to basics, live more intentionally, and reconnect to nature's pace.
As mentioned, the cozy interior is now dominated by oak surfaces, from the laminated benchtops and breakfast bar to the stair treads and floorings. This material was chosen because, unlike cypress, which tended to develop cracks with climate changes, oak is more stable and durable and makes for equally impressive aesthetics. For the walls, instead of the traditional pine tongue and groove, the builders have used whitewashed birch ply lining boards with shadow lines.
The layout is still suitable for a family of four, comprising a cozy lounge, a modern kitchen, a surprisingly spacious bathroom, and two large bedrooms. Besides the incredibly bright and welcoming atmosphere, the living room impresses with its practicality. It is designed to look and feel like a traditional living room with a comfy couch, a coffee table, and a wall-mounted TV, and it also offers access to the storage cabinets integrated into the cleverly designed staircase.
The roomy two-sided kitchen is elegant with its laminated oak countertops, white cabinetry, and dark subway tile backsplash. It offers modern functionality thanks to the generous prep space and full-size appliances, ranging from a farmhouse sink to a four-burner cooktop, a large fridge, an oven, and a range hood. A full-height pantry maximizes storage space, while a beautiful breakfast bar by the window lets owners dine with a view.
The adjacent bathroom is large enough and so well-appointed that it could rival that of a traditional brick-and-mortar home. It doubles as a laundry area and is equipped with a large shower cabin, a toilet, a sink, a washer/dryer, and some storage units.
As for the sleeping arrangements, the GrandHaus tiny home comes with two bedrooms that are spacious and comfy. They can both be accessed via a space-saving alternating tread staircase and a narrow but fully secured walkway. In order to make them look more like traditional bedrooms, the designers added privacy walls and custom storage in each of them. Plush carpeted floors add familiarity and warmth to the sleeping spaces.
With its eye-pleasing aesthetics, an abundance of mod cons, and the right balance between form and function, the new GrandHaus tiny home on wheels proves that you can live comfortably even in a compact footprint. Häuslein offers the updated model for AUD $179,000, which is approx. USD $120.500.