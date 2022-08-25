The Grand Tour Teases Its Upcoming Episode, a Scandi Flick, It Looks Fun

After too many months of waiting for the next Grand Tour special, we get another special episode of one of the world's most popular automotive shows. We are referring to The Grand Tour, of course, which is animated by the trio that used to be on BBC's Top Gear but moved on years ago.
Now, the latest special takes the crew to what is described as Europe's last great wilderness, and it involves vehicles with all-wheel drive, as well as winter coats. Yes, the boys are in Scandinavia, as the special is called “A Scandi Flick.”
Viewers are promised a “cold and chaotic ride,” so they are advised to buckle their seat belts. We would also like to take a moment to advise you to do the same whenever you get in a vehicle, dear reader, as the laws of physics work the same on every seat in the vehicle, while the speed is also the same wherever you are sitting.
An accident during filming has made that quite clear for James May, mind you. Fortunately, May was wearing his safety belt at the time.
For their snow-filled adventure, each member of the trio follows the instruction of getting an adequate vehicle, and then they meet to see who has gotten what. From there, the “standard” trials that the trio has accustomed us to will take place, and each member is struggling to win, as usual.
Competing in Scandinavia will make the trio grumpier than usual because of the country's low temperatures, while the production crew is careful to blend just the right amount of struggle, failure, and success to make this trailer fun to watch.
As usual, we trust that The Grand Tour will not disappoint, otherwise why would we continue to pay for the subscription to the service? Remember kids, as long as this trio is popular, and people watch their shows, Amazon will continue to fund new ones, so be sure to check them out to ensure there is enough fun to go around the world.
Without further ado, the trailer for the show that becomes available on September 16, 2022, is embedded below.
