The Grand Tour Season Two First Trailer Shows Richard Hammond in Rimac

The video is concise and almost feels rushed. But it's the first of many since airing will begin in the fall. We get to see Jeremy Clarkson enjoying the hell out of the Bugatti Chiron. Which is somewhat dampened by the fact that Top Gear's Chris Harris already reviewed the car a while back.There's also a hint of the Mercedes-GT R... we think, as well as the McLaren 720S in white. It's good stuff, but not groundbreaking. It kind of feels like it's getting old.It also shows a tracked vehicle driving through the desert and later crashing through the wall of a shopping mall. It looks like another creation of the famous Howe & Howe brothers.There are also some old times, like the Jaguar XJ and Lancia Delta, plus an adventure in the Australian outback.The show was scheduled to release this October. However, it's still unknown how Richard Hammond's all-mighty crash in the Rimac Concept One will affect them. The subsequent knee injury and surgery might mean Hammond will have to sit some reviews out and could be walking onto the famous tent stage on crutches.The video doesn't show any footage of the crash itself, just Hammond saying "watch this" before speeding off. And we all know saying those words on camera is tempting fate.Are we going to talk about the monkey? Of course not. Instead let's mention that the crew was spotted in Croatia back in May, driving the 400 horsepower Audi TT RS against the Ariel Nomad . So there's something we know about that isn't in the video.