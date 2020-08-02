The Google Maps Car Getting Blocked by Camels Is a Pretty Unexpected Traffic Jam

Google Maps cars can be seen in so many locations across the world, and it’s all because of the search giant’s ambition of covering most of the planet with streel-level imagery and mapping data available for everyone from their computers and mobile devices.
Kenya is one of the countries that Google has scanned thoroughly, with the Google Maps driven on most roads to provide us with up-to-date photos on Street View.
But spending so much time on the road means Google Maps cars are often involved in some pretty unexpected encounters, some of which don’t always come down to Google and Apple employees smiling at each other.
The living proof in this regard is the ad-hoc meetup that the Google car had with a bunch of camels on the A2 road in Kenya. And the best of all is that we can all be witnesses of the whole thing, as Google liked the whole thing so much that it even published the images on Street View.
Things like this are very bound to happen given how much time the Google cars spend on the road.
According to information that Google itself shared in late 2019, the Google cars captured no less than 10 million miles (over 16 million kilometers) in Street View imagery, and now all this content is available for each and every one of us from the Google Maps website or using our mobile devices.
In case you’re wondering how much 10 million miles is, just think that this distance is enough to actually circle the Earth from one end to the other. More than 400 times. So yes, that’s a lot of street-level imagery that Google has prepared for its users worldwide.
As a side note, this isn’t the first time camels make it to Google Maps. Back in 2014, Google has strapped a Trekker camera on a camel and used the captured images to provide us with a virtual trip through an Arabian desert.
