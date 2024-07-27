The Goliath G-47 Teardrop Trailer Can Turn Your Backcountry Getaways Into Luxury Vacations

23 photos Photo: Goliath Campers

Thanks to the abundance of camper vans, travel trailers, motorhomes, and RVs, for many people nowadays, camping is no longer about roughing it in a tent. Nature lovers now seek convenience and comfort when venturing into the great outdoors, and thankfully, there are now endless ways to get out there and explore the incredible world we live in without leaving behind the comforts of home.