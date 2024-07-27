The Goliath G-47 Teardrop Trailer Can Turn Your Backcountry Getaways Into Luxury Vacations

Thanks to the abundance of camper vans, travel trailers, motorhomes, and RVs, for many people nowadays, camping is no longer about roughing it in a tent. Nature lovers now seek convenience and comfort when venturing into the great outdoors, and thankfully, there are now endless ways to get out there and explore the incredible world we live in without leaving behind the comforts of home.
Compact and lightweight campers that can be towed behind a regular car or a small SUV equipped with a hitch are the biggest trend in outdoor exploration at the moment. Teardrop-style travel trailers are particularly popular due to their versatility, and the latest model to come to our attention is the Australian-made Goliath Campers G-47 off-road camper. This small travel trailer is designed for adventurous individuals or couples with wanderlust and allows them to brave the great outdoors in comfort and style.
Goliath Campers is a Queensland-based team with extensive experience in the boat building industry. They strive to build some of the most comfortable and durable campers in the land down under, so they use only the highest-quality materials and components to create a product that can not only withstand rough terrains and extreme climates but also thrive in them.
The newest G-47 is a tow-anywhere micro-camper that measures just 15.4 feet (4.7 meters) in length and 6.9 feet (2.1 meters) in width, with a height of 6.7 feet (2.05 meters). It is built to marine quality standards with superior materials that give it strength and ensure it will last for decades.
As you may notice by looking at it, this is not your classic teardrop trailer with a curved back section but a modern twist on the original concept. Goliath Campers gave it a more angular body shape with unpolished angles that don't seem to follow any specific pattern but certainly make the design stand out from the crowd.
However, the Queensland-based manufacturer doesn't count on the angular design alone to make the new travel trailer stick out. The G-47 also comes with some unique features we haven't seen on any other campers of this size before, such as a flip-up rainfall shower attachment and a fridge drawer cleverly integrated just inside the entrance.
The luxurious interior atmosphere is elevated by a temperature-controlled automatic fan, an available Kicker stereo system, and multicolor mood lighting. As mentioned, a 30-liter fridge drawer can be fitted under the bed, just inside the entrance, so that campers can easily access their drinks and snacks.
Going back outside, the Goliath G-47 comes with a three-meter Dometic awning that extends the living space to the outdoors. For the campers' cooking needs, the trailer has a classic tailgate galley, which the manufacturer presents as an "open and cook" kitchen. Besides the 63 x 24-inch (160 x 60 cm) main countertop space, this kitchen also has a swing-out serving table with custom metallic gloss finishes. Equipped with a dual induction cooker, a sink with chopping board insert, a 65-liter fridge/freezer, and plenty of cupboard space, it offers all the necessary tools for cooking up delicious meals in the wilderness. The deep stainless steel sink is fed by a 170-liter freshwater tank and plumbed to a diesel hot water heater.
The highlight of the G-47 micro-camper, however, is the unique shower hatch located just around the corner from the kitchen. A flip-up side panel opens up to reveal a massive 150mm rainfall showerhead that directly positions itself above your head. It can be used as is for those who prefer outdoor showers or it can be coupled with an optional drop-down privacy tent.
Last but not least, Goliath Campers equips the G-47 with specific features that make it ready for off-grid adventures, including a 200-watt solar blanket, a pair of 150Ah gel batteries, a 2000-watt inverter, a 170-liter water tank, and two 4 kg gas bottles.
The G-47 tips the scales at 2,535 pounds (1,150 kg) dry and has a maximum allowable total mass (GVM) of 3,748 pounds (1,700 kg), which means it can easily be towed even by smaller SUVs.
With the new G-47 camper trailer, wilderness camping is no longer a rough and arduous pursuit thanks to its perfect mix of comfort, off-road ability, and security. For many outdoor lovers, it might just be the perfect rig for the weekend getaway with that special someone. Goliath Campers doesn't list a price on its website, but if you want a compact teardrop trailer able to get you to your preferred spot in the untamed Aussie Outback and allow you to stay there in comfort, you can always contact the builder.
It boasts a foam-core fiberglass body covered in stone-resistant Raptor black coating and is built atop a powder-coated steel chassis. What's more, it is aimed at travelers who plan to conquer hard-to-reach destinations, so it is equipped with a twin-shock Cruisemaster air ride suspension system coupled with 18-inch off-road wheels shod in durable 33-inch all-terrain tires that ensure up to 23.5 inches (60 cm) of ground clearance. These features, combined with a DO35 quick-release off-road coupling, guarantee smooth and safe rides even when you're exploring the paths less traveled.
Regardless of whether you use this innovative teardrop trailer for weekend getaways with your significant other or longer camping or boondocking trips, the G-47 offers a comfortable interior that looks cozy and surprisingly elegant. It can accommodate two individuals inside and comes with a single full-height door. The cabin is fully lined in faux leather and holds a comfortable double bed with his and hers nightstands, a wall-mounted storage unit at the foot of the bed, power outlets, USB charging points, stainless steel interior reading lights, and even a skylight just above the pillow that's perfect for stargazing.
In addition, the kitchen can further be customized with a wine rack and spice rack, while the swing-out worktop can work double duty as a secondary counter or a stand for a Weber portable grill.
A Redarc Red Vision management system with an accompanying mobile app will allow campers to monitor the electrical hardware and control various features and onboard devices, such as the lights, water pumps, and other appliances.
