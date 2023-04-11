The Go-Pod Micro Tourer Is Tailor-Made for Affordable Adventures

Not everyone is into downsizing or living on the road full-time, but few would turn down a nice vacation in the great outdoors with a compact, comfortable and very convenient RV. That’s what the Go-Pod is for.
If you like your RVs more on the compact side, but with little compromise in terms of all-season functionality, towability and a cute design, you’re going to love the Go-Pod. The Go-Pod is the little pod that goes – wherever and whenever and, just as importantly, with whatever towing vehicle you might have in mind for it.
Granted, there is no such thing as perfection, and this compact trailer doesn’t claim to offer it. Instead, it proposes a nice, convenient solution for beginner travelers, either solo or traveling in twos, one that bundles the advantages of a compact footprint with extra towability, a rugged and all-season frame with some of the basic creature comforts of a home, and the ability to go where no other pod dares to go. Take that last part with just the teeniest-tiniest grain of salt, because this is no off-roader.
The Go-Pod, which is available on most EU markets under a variety of names including Going Go-Pod, the Go-Pod Micro Tourer and formerly the Going Cockpit, was first imported from Portugal into the UK in 2004. It’s been on the market in its home country since 1964, maintaining the layout it still has today, with the only upgrades being to the quality of the appliances onboard and a handful of new features. It’s the standard “if it ain’t broke why fix it” formula, translated into a single-axle trailer.
The trailer is 4.20 meters (13.7 feet) long, including the hitch and bar, 2 meters (6.5 feet) wide and 2.05 meters (6.7 feet) high, but if you pop-up the roof, you get an extra 30 cm (0.9 feet) of height, which means you can stand up in the kitchen.
Available space inside is very compact, so don’t expect to have room to throw large dinner parties or to move around carelessly, without thinking of the possibility of bumping an elbow or two. But for what it was designed, it works: this is meant to be a compact trailer you can just pack up and leave with, either for short stints or, the manufacturer boasts, longer treks outside of national borders.
Opposite the kitchen block is a wardrobe that integrates a small fridge of whatever variety you want, which can run either on propane or the solar on the roof. You get some more storage space, including a proper wardrobe for hanging clothes, and a cabinet that hides a porta-potty. Where you choose to use it is entirely up to you, of course, but the Platinum model comes with an awning extension that will keep you from doing that in the kitchen area.
The nose is occupied by the so-called “lounge,” which is only a fancy way of calling the dinette slash bedroom. It’s a U-shaped couch that converts into a double bed, with storage integrated under each bench. For such a small trailer, the Go-Pod has a surprising amount of storage, so maybe the claim that it can work for international travels is not that far-fetched.
Standard features include two large side windows that open up, with netting and blinds, air vents (including in the pop-up roof), dual heating, LED lights, and a small leisure battery. You even get curtains on the windows, which is perhaps the most retro thing about this trailer, after its interior layout.
The Plus model starts at £16,995, while the Platinum is £18,995, so $21,100 and $23,600 respectively, at the current exchange rate. For this kind of money, Go-Pod promises better maneuverability and less depreciation than with a large motorhome, and the perfect, affordable “starter” trailer.
Granted, there is no such thing as perfection, and this compact trailer doesn’t claim to offer it. Instead, it proposes a nice, convenient solution for beginner travelers, either solo or traveling in twos, one that bundles the advantages of a compact footprint with extra towability, a rugged and all-season frame with some of the basic creature comforts of a home, and the ability to go where no other pod dares to go. Take that last part with just the teeniest-tiniest grain of salt, because this is no off-roader.
The Go-Pod, which is available on most EU markets under a variety of names including Going Go-Pod, the Go-Pod Micro Tourer and formerly the Going Cockpit, was first imported from Portugal into the UK in 2004. It’s been on the market in its home country since 1964, maintaining the layout it still has today, with the only upgrades being to the quality of the appliances onboard and a handful of new features. It’s the standard “if it ain’t broke why fix it” formula, translated into a single-axle trailer.
Today, the Go-Pod is offered out of the UK in two variants, the Plus and the Platinum: a basic and a fully-equipped version of the same RV, with the possibility to further customize the unit according to budget. Either model is suitable to hit the road as-is, but the Platinum adds extra creature comforts like a TV with a DVD player, a small 100W solar panel on the roof, an awning, and even a gas barbecue.
The trailer is 4.20 meters (13.7 feet) long, including the hitch and bar, 2 meters (6.5 feet) wide and 2.05 meters (6.7 feet) high, but if you pop-up the roof, you get an extra 30 cm (0.9 feet) of height, which means you can stand up in the kitchen.
Available space inside is very compact, so don’t expect to have room to throw large dinner parties or to move around carelessly, without thinking of the possibility of bumping an elbow or two. But for what it was designed, it works: this is meant to be a compact trailer you can just pack up and leave with, either for short stints or, the manufacturer boasts, longer treks outside of national borders.
The interior includes a kitchen on the right-hand side, with a Dometic two-burner gas stove and a sink combo, a microwave (in the Platinum version), and some storage space. A fold-down extension adds counter space, but you can also use the glass covers for the stove and sink to that same purpose.
Opposite the kitchen block is a wardrobe that integrates a small fridge of whatever variety you want, which can run either on propane or the solar on the roof. You get some more storage space, including a proper wardrobe for hanging clothes, and a cabinet that hides a porta-potty. Where you choose to use it is entirely up to you, of course, but the Platinum model comes with an awning extension that will keep you from doing that in the kitchen area.
The nose is occupied by the so-called “lounge,” which is only a fancy way of calling the dinette slash bedroom. It’s a U-shaped couch that converts into a double bed, with storage integrated under each bench. For such a small trailer, the Go-Pod has a surprising amount of storage, so maybe the claim that it can work for international travels is not that far-fetched.
Standard features include two large side windows that open up, with netting and blinds, air vents (including in the pop-up roof), dual heating, LED lights, and a small leisure battery. You even get curtains on the windows, which is perhaps the most retro thing about this trailer, after its interior layout.
The Go-Pod has a molded, insulated fiberglass body, which means it’s impervious to water ingress, highly durable, low maintenance and with excellent towability. With a dry weight of 540 kg (1,190 lbs) and a maximum permissible weight of 750 kg (1,653 lbs), it works perfectly as an EV towable, with reduced impact on range. Paddy McGuinness got to test it on an episode of Top Gear that aired in 2021, so it’s somewhat of a celebrity, as well. Not a big celebrity, but only because it’s so small – if you’ll allow the pun.
The Plus model starts at £16,995, while the Platinum is £18,995, so $21,100 and $23,600 respectively, at the current exchange rate. For this kind of money, Go-Pod promises better maneuverability and less depreciation than with a large motorhome, and the perfect, affordable “starter” trailer.