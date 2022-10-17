The GMC x VanMoof S3 Custom e-Bike Is the Perfect Match for Your New Sierra EV Denali

They say any VanMoof e-bike is a sure way to stand out from the crowd, even with the recent surge in the number of e-bikes on our streets, but this is truly something else. That’s because it’s a fully custom one-off VanMoof, released as part of GMC’s Day of Drops.
The Day of Drops is an online event with livestream shopping platform NTWRK meant to garner even more attention for the premiere of the Sierra EV Denali truck, the first-ever electric Sierra. In fact, the Day of Drops will take place ahead of the live premiere of the e-truck, and will include the special VanMoof bike.
VanMoof is a Netherlands-based e-bike manufacturer that started out as a little boutique, and grew to welcome and cater to an international audience. All VanMoof bikes have distinctive styling thanks to the sleek, angular frame that hides the electric drivetrain, and a reputation for quality and reliability, at a relatively affordable price point. This GMC custom unit, only one of which will be made and sold, is no exception.
Based on the VanMoof S3 e-bike, it’s designed by New York designer Dao-Yi Chow and meant to match the Sierra EV in style and performance – on a smaller scale, of course. According to the GMC press release, the VanMoof custom e-bike “levels up” the Sierra EV technology by means of automatic electronic gear shifting, anti-theft tech, removable power bank, and high-tech smart technology.
These are standard features on any VanMoof e-bike (so, not custom units), so it sounds like the only thing the GMC edition has special is the exterior design, which, we learn, is down to specialty acrylic polyurethane enamel paint with red reflective vinyl. The three-line set is meant to “represent the light design on the front of the GMC Sierra EV Denial Truck and to further enhance every ride.” In case you’re wondering how sets of three lines on the frame could enhance anything, NTWRK says it’s by taking “riders and onlookers on an intuitive and perceptive visual journey.”
Irony aside, this GMC x VanMoof bike is a VanMoof bike in terms of aesthetics, design and performance. You get a reliable machine that delivers between 37 miles and 93 miles (60 km and 150 km) of range depending on e-assist mode, with smart tech and premium components, and a design that you will definitely not be seeing on any other VanMoofs. The one-off is priced at $1,000, which is affordable even by non-custom e-bike standards, so there’s also that.
The Day of Drops will take place on October 20, and include an entire collection of curated items, including traveler bags and memorabilia.
VanMoof is a Netherlands-based e-bike manufacturer that started out as a little boutique, and grew to welcome and cater to an international audience. All VanMoof bikes have distinctive styling thanks to the sleek, angular frame that hides the electric drivetrain, and a reputation for quality and reliability, at a relatively affordable price point. This GMC custom unit, only one of which will be made and sold, is no exception.
Based on the VanMoof S3 e-bike, it’s designed by New York designer Dao-Yi Chow and meant to match the Sierra EV in style and performance – on a smaller scale, of course. According to the GMC press release, the VanMoof custom e-bike “levels up” the Sierra EV technology by means of automatic electronic gear shifting, anti-theft tech, removable power bank, and high-tech smart technology.
These are standard features on any VanMoof e-bike (so, not custom units), so it sounds like the only thing the GMC edition has special is the exterior design, which, we learn, is down to specialty acrylic polyurethane enamel paint with red reflective vinyl. The three-line set is meant to “represent the light design on the front of the GMC Sierra EV Denial Truck and to further enhance every ride.” In case you’re wondering how sets of three lines on the frame could enhance anything, NTWRK says it’s by taking “riders and onlookers on an intuitive and perceptive visual journey.”
Irony aside, this GMC x VanMoof bike is a VanMoof bike in terms of aesthetics, design and performance. You get a reliable machine that delivers between 37 miles and 93 miles (60 km and 150 km) of range depending on e-assist mode, with smart tech and premium components, and a design that you will definitely not be seeing on any other VanMoofs. The one-off is priced at $1,000, which is affordable even by non-custom e-bike standards, so there’s also that.
The Day of Drops will take place on October 20, and include an entire collection of curated items, including traveler bags and memorabilia.