The GMC Hummer EV Omega Edition: A Limited-Run Machine With a Stellar Price Tag

The Hummer is a vehicle that has a cumbersome and fascinating history, from its origins as a military vehicle to its modern rebirth as a fully electric vehicle. The Hummer brand, discontinued by General Motors in 2010, made a surprising comeback in 2020 with the launch of the Hummer, an all-electric offering currently available in both pickup truck andformats, offering impressive performance and features.The Hummer is a remarkable model that has gone through a journey from a military vehicle to a contemporary electric wonder. The Hummer's history goes back to the late 1980s when the US Army needed a new war vehicle to cope with any terrain and weather. In 1983, the Pentagon awarded a contract to AM General Corporation, a subsidiary of American Motors Corporation, to develop a number of 55,000 High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles (HMMWV), nicknamed "Humvees" for short.They were designed to carry troops and cargo and withstand the roughest conditions on battlefields around the world. The Humvee quickly became a sign of American military power. It was used extensively in various missions and battles, such as the 1989 invasion of Panama, the Gulf War, and the confrontations in Iraq and Afghanistan.After proving its indispensable worth on the battleground, the Humvee attracted the interest of celebrities and civilians who wanted a rugged and potent vehicle for their personal use. Consequently, in 1992, AM General started selling a civilian version of the Humvee, dubbed the Hummer H1. The first two production units were bought by actor Arnold Schwarzenegger, who became one of the most famous fans of the brand.In 1999, AM General sold the Hummer name and marketing rights to General Motors (GM), which later added two smaller models to the Hummer lineup: the H2 and the H3. The Hummer brand became increasingly popular in the early 2000s but also faced backlash for its high fuel consumption and environmental impact.Unfortunately, as gas prices increased and consumer preferences changed, sales of Hummers dropped significantly. In 2008, GM announced its plan to sell or discontinue the Hummer brand as part of its restructuring plan. However, no buyer was found, and GM decided to close down the brand in 2010.The Hummer brand seemed doomed until GM announced a surprising comeback in 2020. The new Hummer would be an all-electric pickup truck with excellent performance and features, such as 1,000 horsepower (746/ 1,014 PS), an 0 to 62 mph (100 kph) time of just about 3.3 seconds, four-wheel steering, adaptive air suspension, and a removable roof, to name a few.The new Hummer EVs would be built at GM's former Hamtramck assembly facility, which was retooled to produce electric vehicles, currently known as Factory ZERO. The first edition of the Hummer EV sold out within minutes of its online reservation launch in October 2020.In 2021, GM revealed another version of the Hummer EV: the SUV body style. It boasts a shorter wheelbase and a tighter turning circle advantage versus the pickup truck. Otherwise, it shares most of its specifications and features, such as ground clearance, fording depth, and suspension travel, with the pickup variant. Furthermore, both vehicles showcase very similar break-over and departure angles, with only a few degrees of benefit in favor of the SUV.The two Hummer variants can also be equipped with the highly praised optional Extreme Off-Road Package, which includes 35-inch tires, underbody armor, rock sliders, a front eLocker, virtual rear lockers, heavy-duty ball-spline half shafts, UltraVision camera system including underbody viewpoints, and much more.The latest addition to the Hummer EV family is the newly-announced Omega Edition, representing the culmination of more than four decades of innovation and evolution for the Hummer brand, which has transformed from a military workhorse to an electric engineering wonder with a literal "sky is the limit" approach, with General Motors further leaning towards the interplanetary theme.The Omega Edition of the GMC Hummer is a special edition that brings out even more of this mean off-road machine's uniqueness and futuristic design. The Omega limited spec is available for both the SUV and the pickup versions of the Hummer, equipped with the EV3X triple motor configuration and the aforementioned Extreme Off-Road Package. Additionally, it comes with an exclusive Neptune Blue Matte exterior paint color, adding to the "out of this world" sophisticated appearance.The exterior design of the Omega Edition is inspired by the interstellar theme of the Hummer brand, a "moonshot" for even more innovation and the creative vision from the talented and passionate folks behind this project. The front fascia still features the illuminated grille we have become accustomed to, but this time creating an even more dynamic and eye-catching effect against the matte paintwork, coupled with the blacked-out badges, black 18-inch beadlock-capable wheels, and clear roof panels that allow for an open-air experience.Those roof panels can be removed and stored in the front trunk, creating a spacious and airy cabin. The SUV version has a spare-tire cover with a space-themed graphic that further nods to the outer space inspiration of the Omega edition. On the other hand, the pickup version gets the MultiPro tailgate speaker system signed by Kicker, further enhancing the entertainment value of this incredible machine. Not only this, but the assembly also offers a power source for outdoor activities, such as camping or tailgating.The Omega edition also comes standard with all the equipment included in the Extreme Off-Road Package, which enhances the all-road capability and performance of the EV Hummer. These features allow the Hummer to tackle any terrain with confidence and ease. For example, the UltraVision cameras provide up to 18 different views around and under the vehicle, helping the driver navigate obstacles and avoid damage.The Omega Edition of the GMC Hummer offers different drivetrain options for the SUV and the pickup versions of the Hummer. The Omega edition is based on the EV3X trim level, which features a triple-motor setup that delivers up to 1,000 horsepower (746 kW / 1,014 PS) in the pickup's case.The SUV version comes with a standard 20-module battery pack that allows an estimated range of about 298 miles (480 km) on a single charge and produces up to 830 hp (619 kW / 841 PS). The SUV version can also accelerate from 0 to 62 mph (100 kph) in about 3.5 seconds and can tow up to 7,500 pounds (3,402 kg).The pickup version comes with an optional 24-module battery unit, suitable for an estimated range of over 329 miles (530 km) on a single charge. The pickup version can also accelerate from 0 to 62 mph (100 kph) in about 3.3 seconds and can tow up to 8,500 pounds (3,855kg).Both the SUV and the pickup body styles of the Hummer Omega Edition come fitted with an adaptive air suspension system which is able to adjust the ride height and damping according to the road conditions and driving mode, and a four-wheel drive and four-wheel steering system that enhance their maneuverability and performance.The four-wheel drive system allows drivers to choose between modes such as Normal, Off-Road, Terrain, Tow/Haul, and CrabWalk. The CrabWalk mode enables the vehicle to move diagonally at low speeds by turning the front and rear wheels in the same direction. Not least, the four-wheel steering system also allows the car to reduce its turning radius when under tight circumstances.The Omega edition of the GMC hummer is not for everyone, however. It carries a hefty price tag that starts at $139,995 for the SUV version and $149,995 for the pickup version. It is also only available to current Hummer EV3X reservation holders at first, and deliveries are slated to start in early 2024. The Omega edition is a rare and exclusive model that will be hard to get and hard to miss.Suppose you are looking for a vehicle that combines style and functionality, power and efficiency, luxury and performance, and, not least, out-of-this-world exclusivity. In that case, the Omega Edition of the GMC Hummer might be the perfect choice for you. The few lucky owners who will get their hands on this vehicle will undoubtedly love and appreciate the long and fascinating evolution of the brand, from its origins as dependable military machinery to its rebirth as a state-of-art electric automobile.