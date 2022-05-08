The German 600 Stream Tiny House Surprises With Luxury and Mobile Styling Like None Other

Folks, if you type the words "tiny life" into a Google search bar, you'll get a list of endless results. But, out in Germany, Tiny Life is the name of a tiny house manufacturer that seems to have seen its start a little over a year ago, on April 14, 2021. Yet they entered the market armed to the teeth with R&D because the results are spectacular, to say the least.
How spectacular? Well, I invite you on a bit of a journey through the 600 Stream tiny house and just what it can do for your adventure and off-grid lifestyle. Just imagine that you and your significant other are in the market for a mobile habitat. Sure, you can go out and buy an RV that may make you feel like a sardine, or you can go out and spend €47,760 ($50,339 at current exchange rates) and get Tiny Life started on your dream habitat. But there's more to this story, so do follow along.
First of all, by the time you're done customizing your home to your liking, possibly even upgrading some systems and construction materials, you'll be looking to tack on an extra $25,000 to €$35,000 easy. But again, that's only if you want Tiny Life to handle all those for you. If you're crafty with some power tools and have notions of woodworking and other material manipulation, try and save costs. But there's nothing like sitting back and drinking a gin & tonic while watching your future home come to life.
On the other hand, you can access the interior via two doors, one port and one aft the habitat. As you step into the Stream, you'll end up in the living room that doubles as the sleeping space and dining room. To your left, space for your bathroom, and to the right, the kitchen, an entertainment center, and some storage space. What more do you need?
Just imagine waking up in the middle of the natural world, on the edge of some sunflower field. You open your home's doors and let fresh air and sunlight in. A smile starts to creep across your face. Once breakfast has been consumed, grab your trekking gear and a picnic basket, and start exploring. Come dusk, your deck is ready to harbor your tired bones and a barbeque. All washed up, it's off to bed, only to arise the next day, and off you go; the beauty of mobile living. Yes, solar panels and all that jazz are a part of this dream too.
At the end of the day, you'll be dropping a good amount of cash on the 600 Stream, but you are buying a mobile home that can handle the adventurous lifestyles this new century is enticing us to embark upon. Just a little something-something to consider.
