The Future Is Here: Watch Driverless Cruise Cab Seamlessly Navigate San Francisco Streets

Uber might have revolutionized city transportation, but Cruise aims to take it to cyberpunk levels. We are talking about full autonomously driven rideshare taxis. And before the conspiracy theorists start screaming, ‘the machines are taking over,’ residents in San Francisco, California, are already reaping the benefits.
Eager to pioneer the most remarkable technological fete in the automotive world, GM’s Cruise has already initiated the commercial ride-hailing service with its signature Chevy Bolt electric vehicle.
The rideshare company already on the radar for traffic snarl-ups in the tech city is pressed to clean that messy past with Cruise Origin self-driving capsule that’ll be ‘launching soon.’
While driverless cabs have earned a reputation for causing traffic jams in some cities, a recent video posted on Twitter was evidence that the AV can offer a seamless ride experience.
“Another excellent @Cruise ride. From a hotel to a grocery store and back to the hotel – fully autonomously. If you think the future is not here yet, you’re just yet to try it. Long autonomy. P.S. Tweeting this from an AV,” sergey_li wrote on Twitter while enjoying a night drive in an autonomous Cruise cab.
The video shows the autonomous vehicle navigating the streets of San Francisco at 3:16 am. Even though the driverless cabs have been accused of causing blockages, the uploaded video showed the driverless Chevrolet Bolt cab cruising through the streets without a hitch and even stopping for red lights twice.
Deploying commercial autonomous vehicles on already chaotic city streets isn’t a walk in the park. So far, the autonomous cabs operate between 10 pm and 6 am. The ride-hailing company is the first to offer unmanned fared services to the public in any major city in the United States.
According to Cruise, its Origin prototype capsule (driven by a human) is still in the testing phase in San Francisco. After its launch, the Cruise Origin Capsule will be the world’s first mass-produced automobile with no controls (steering wheel or gas pedal).
Another excellent @Cruise ride. From a hotel to a grocery store and back to the hotel - fully autonomously. If you think the future is not here yet, you’re just yet to try it. Long autonomy. P.S. Tweeting this from an AV. pic.twitter.com/XqdCozN7IB— Sergey Litvinenko (@sergey___li) October 19, 2022