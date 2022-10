The Future Is Here: Watch Driverless Cruise Cab Seamlessly Navigate San Francisco Streets

AV

Another excellent @Cruise ride. From a hotel to a grocery store and back to the hotel - fully autonomously. If you think the future is not here yet, you’re just yet to try it. Long autonomy. P.S. Tweeting this from an AV. pic.twitter.com/XqdCozN7IB — Sergey Litvinenko (@sergey___li) October 19, 2022

Eager to pioneer the most remarkable technological fete in the automotive world, GM’s Cruise has already initiated the commercial ride-hailing service with its signature Chevy Bolt electric vehicle.The rideshare company already on the radar for traffic snarl-ups in the tech city is pressed to clean that messy past with Cruise Origin self-driving capsule that’ll be ‘launching soon.’While driverless cabs have earned a reputation for causing traffic jams in some cities, a recent video posted on Twitter was evidence that thecan offer a seamless ride experience.“Another excellent @Cruise ride. From a hotel to a grocery store and back to the hotel – fully autonomously. If you think the future is not here yet, you’re just yet to try it. Long autonomy. P.S. Tweeting this from an AV,” sergey_li wrote on Twitter while enjoying a night drive in an autonomous Cruise cab.The video shows the autonomous vehicle navigating the streets of San Francisco at 3:16 am. Even though the driverless cabs have been accused of causing blockages , the uploaded video showed the driverless Chevrolet Bolt cab cruising through the streets without a hitch and even stopping for red lights twice.Deploying commercial autonomous vehicles on already chaotic city streets isn’t a walk in the park. So far, the autonomous cabs operate between 10 pm and 6 am. The ride-hailing company is the first to offer unmanned fared services to the public in any major city in the United States.According to Cruise, its Origin prototype capsule (driven by a human) is still in the testing phase in San Francisco. After its launch, the Cruise Origin Capsule will be the world’s first mass-produced automobile with no controls (steering wheel or gas pedal).