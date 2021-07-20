The Formula One-Inspired DWISS R2 Floating Hours Dares to Be Different

DWISS is a relatively new Swiss watchmaker, founded in 2011 by Rafael, an industrial designer recognized for his work with the prestigious Red Dot Design Award. Under the DWISS moniker, which stands for Design Watch Independent Switzerland, he’s won several other design awards, celebrating his accomplishments in terms of delivering unique pieces with unexpected complications and even more unexpected designs.
DWISS uses the informal motto “F**king great Swiss watches,” which should tell you all there is to know about its approach to watchmaking. If it doesn’t, here it is: DWISS doesn’t take itself or the established norms too seriously but, at the same time, it strives to deliver Swiss quality in watchmaking. They are two seemingly contrasting notions, but they’ve worked fabulously for the company so far.
Now at its fifth KickStarter campaign, DWISS is introducing the DWISS R2 Floating Hours, a new timepiece that is not for the faint of heart, and definitely not for those afraid to attract attention onto themselves. It is inspired by pure Italian automotive excellence, much like the RW1 model launched in 2020, the Formula One car. As Rafael explains in the video below, the Floating Hours has a new movement, is sleeker and more powerful, but just as accurate in telling the time as any other DWISS piece.
Powered by the automatic Peseux P224 movement with a 42-hour power reserve and 28 jewels, the R2 comes in two models, the R2-SL and R2-BB, with the difference between the two being that the former comes with a stainless steel case with white and blue dial, while the latter has stainless steel case IP plated in black with a black dial and red details. It is the R2-BB model that drives the automotive comparison home and shows the piece’s Italian inspiration.
What makes this watch (and the owner, implicitly) stand out is the Floating Hours complications. In the decade that DWISS has been on the market, it has made a name for itself for being unapologetic about how disruptive it wants to be. In less fancier words, DWISS makes watches for people who don’t want to read the time in the classic 3-hand configuration. Instead, it offers unexpected complications that look as if they require reading an instructions manual before being able to tell the time.
The R2 isn’t exactly as puzzling as other models it has released, but it’s still as interesting. The multi-layered curved dial includes a piece of sapphire crystal with an “invisible” hand, a floating triangle – and it’s that triangle that moves to show the hour. It’s filled with Super-LumiNova BG-W9 for better nighttime legibility.
the car that inspired it, the R2 aims to impress for other stuff than sheer physical presence.
The Floating Hours watch is offered with racing rubber strap, which comes with the DWISS buckle, but also works with any other straps from the watchmaker. Add-ons include leather straps and metal bracelets, which makes the piece appropriate for all kinds of occasions.
The DWISS R2 Floating Hours is available to backers for €475 ($560 at the current exchange rate), and to the rest of the world when the campaign ends, for an MRSP of €820 ($968). Deliveries to backers are scheduled for September this year.
