The Ford Explorer ST Whipple Stage 1 Kit Improves 0-60 Acceleration by 0.4 Seconds

Compatible with the 2020 to 2022 Explorer ST, the Whipple Stage 1 Kit from Steeda is one of the easiest ways to improve the mid-size utility vehicle’s acceleration. Listed at $2,100 on the tuner’s website, this package includes an HP Tuners device and a beefy intercooler.
The CARB-approved kit has been granted an executive order from the California Air Resources Board, which means that it’s perfectly legal in the state of California. Be that as it may, bear in mind that such modifications may void the five-year/60k-mile (100k-km) factory powertrain warranty.
Designed for 91-octane fuel or higher ratings, the Whipple Stage 1 features a high-flow air filter and an intercooler that was proven on the dyno to lower temperatures by up to 70 degrees Fahrenheit (21 degrees Celsius). Steeda claims that “even better temperatures are possible on the street and at the track.” Coupled with increased spark advance and more air going into the engine, this upgrade will woo pretty much any Ford Explorer ST owner.
Constructed using a bar and plate core, the intercooler features 214 percent greater volume than stock. A 259 percent increase in external fin surface also needs to be mentioned. As for the tuning device, Steeda quotes 60-plus horsepower and upwards of 120 pound-feet (163 Nm) over the stock output figures. The peeps at Whipple have adjusted the shift points of the 10R60 automatic transmission to make the most of the increased torque. Of course, improved pedal mapping makes the go-faster SUV a bit livelier as well.
Last, but certainly not least, this kit increases the speed limit of the Explorer ST, increases the RPM range, and removes the auto start/stop function.
Fully stock, Steeda’s director of marketing Chris Cervenka ran 5.30 seconds to 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) in Sport Mode. With the Stage 1 upgrades, acceleration to 60 mph improved by 0.42 to 4.88 seconds.
