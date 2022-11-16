The Foldable Vika One Can Be Transported Anywhere and Set Up in Two Hours

It has a Swedish name (Vika means “fold”) but it’s born in California. It has all the amenities of a conventional house, and the versatility of a disaster relief shelter. It’s compact and sustainable, without compromising comfort and style. This is Vika One, the newest prefab model to hit the tiny living market.
We all know about energy efficiency and fuel efficiency, but transport efficiency is another important part of the equation. This is what Scott Kevern and Jeff Howard believe should be the focus of the housing sector. The two founded Vika Living in September 2021, and have recently released their first model, the Vika One.
As its name suggests, this is a foldable prehab tiny house. It’s meant to be loaded on a truck, quickly delivered to its destination, and then set up in less than two hours. It was designed with disaster relief in mind, but it’s a perfectly comfortable home for anyone who wants to embrace mobile living.
Kevern and Howard told Dwell that one of their main concerns was to maximize transport efficiency. As a result, not just one, but up to six of these foldable tiny homes can fit on a standard flatbed trailer.
Obviously, this saves money, resources, and time – which is of the essence in case of a natural disaster or other types of crisis that affect housing.
At the same time, Vika One is supposed to last for about 15 years. In the future, the older houses could be retrofitted and used as emergency units for humanitarian purposes. The house itself, plus all the furnishings and fittings, is neatly folded into a compact package at the L.A. factory.
Once unloaded and unfolded, it becomes a 144-square foot (13.3) home with a Scandinavian-inspired open-space configuration. This includes a full kitchenette with a cooktop, a refrigerator, a sink, and storage options, a bedroom area with a bed that doubles as a sofa, and a full bathroom, discretely hidden behind a partition.
Pricing for the standard Vika One starts at $38,000, while adding the off-grid package will raise that to $46,000. This foldable tiny is available at Vika Living.
