The Flying Yacht Concept Is What Happens When You Let Imagination Loose

In this particular case, these budgetary limits do not exist. Designed for three fictional princes from Oman, in the Arabian Peninsula, the Flying Yacht is what happens when you toss engineering out the window and let your imagination loose. It is the creation of aircraft designer Yelken Octuri and it draws for inspiration on humanity’s decades-long obsession with a craft that can combine two means of travel: by sea and by air.
The idea for such a craft is not new. In fact, Octuri tells The Robb Report, he was personally inspired by two of the world’s largest and most controversial projects of this kind, Howard Hughes’ 1947 H-4 Hercules, aka the Spruce Goose, and the late ‘80s Russian Ekranoplan, aka the Caspian Sea Monster. Both were craft that used the ground effect to soar at a distance above the waterline and, despite their resemblance to aircraft, are classified as maritime ships.
Spruce Goose flew only once before it was retired. To this day, it remains the largest flying boat ever built and, perhaps just as importantly, one of the most controversial.
a flying boat and brings it into our current reality, by turning it into a luxury vessel. Unlike these other two monster builds, this trimaran is functional and meant for adventurous men trying to avoid the limitations of just one way of exploring our planet, and the Omani coastline in particular.
“This model was manufactured at the Aerocoché plant in the water sports facilities of Salles sur Cérou, in the Tarn French department,” Octuri says in the description. “It was designed for the princes Aziz, Dawood & Hashim, corporate executives of the ‘Masqat Airways’ air transport company.”
Of course, there is no such thing as Masqat Airways, and there’s a note at the bottom of the official presentation page clearly stating that everything on it is fictional. Still, the designer says for the aforementioned media outlet, he’s been getting plenty of calls about the craft, with legitimate price inquiries.
The thing is, The Flying Yacht does not exist. It could not, Octuri explains, since he started out by ditching all his engineering know-how so as to create the most fabulous and fantastic craft possible. He did not have the time to use actual data in the build, he says, because he only wanted to help people dream – and he did that by showing them what a flight of fancy could bring about.
In boat mode, The Flying Yacht brings the plane’s wings upwards as masts, and sails unfurl from their hidden location, for a total sail surface of 1,302 square meters (14,014 square feet). Propulsion is by wind power, with the possibility to orient each of the four masts individually, so as to get optimal positioning regardless of the wind direction.
Whether they’re traveling by air or by water, guests on board get to enjoy an elegant, albeit comparatively subdued interior across two decks. The lower deck is at water level, so it comes with expansive glazing allowing for the most stunning views around. Here, you get a main room, a kitchen, a toilet, a storage room and various lounge areas, including a more formal dining room. The upper level houses three bedrooms and another bathroom, so presumably accommodation would be for a maximum of six people, guests and crew included. Two small half-decks are present aft and fore.
