The Flying Fox, Where Beyonce and Jay-Z Partied, Seized in the Dominican Republic

The Flying Fox, which was Beyonce and Jay-Z's home for a few weeks in September 2021, has been reportedly seized in the Dominican Republic after some alleged ties to Russian oligarch. Which proves, once again, that it’s not Bezos’.
The Flying Fox was incredibly famous in 2021, and for different reasons. One, that is verified, was that Beyonce and Jay Z partied on it for a few weeks. And it had a rental price of $4 million a week.
And the second, unverified and debunked, that it allegedly belonged to Jeff Bezos. Before you start rolling your eyes, this rumor has been debunked, and even Amazon released a statement against the rumors. Plus, Jeff Bezos has his own megayacht in the works.
And now, the 446-ft (136 m) charter megayacht has been seized in the Dominican Republic. The yacht arrived in Santo Domingo from La Romana on Monday night, and it was supposed to stay until March 25 to stock up on food and fuel. But the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) carried out a search of the megayacht on Friday afternoon, and the U.S. instructed the Dominican government not to allow the yacht to leave.
The reason is that the yacht is among the vessels wanted by the U.S. and is allegedly owned by a Russian oligarch. According to CDN, the owner of one of the most luxurious yachts in the world belongs to Dmitry Kamenshchik, who also owns the Domodedovo airport in Moscow, Russia, Forbes reports.
The same outlet reports that this would put the country in the middle of the conflict between the U.S. and Russia, given that this measure is among the sanctions imposed by Washington to all the Russian oligarchs after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The megayacht is powered by two MTU 16V 1163 M84 diesel engines that take it to top speeds of 20 knots, and a cruising speed of 15 knots, and it can accommodate up to 22 guests in 11 cabins.
When it arrived in the Dominican Republic, the charter megayacht reportedly had tourists traveling on it.
