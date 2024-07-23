The First Tesla Cybertrucks Seem To Have Been Registered in Europe

It is too big. It is too dangerous for pedestrians. It is too heavy. Those were the reasons speculated for keeping the Tesla Cybertruck out of Europe. However, the first Cybertruck seems to have been registered on the Old Continent.
Tesla Advisor and Events Champion Anthony Martin shared the information on LinkedIn. He announced that a Tesla Cybertruck had been registered in Europe and uploaded photos that showed a Czech Republic license plate.
Martin also showed photos of a Tesla pickup truck registered in Poland and another registered in Austria. The vehicles may not have received the homologation from the European Commission, which has pedestrian safety standards that the boxy shape of the Cybertruck does not comply with.
In a conversation with Teslarati, Anthony Martin said that the vehicles were simply registered as trucks, which makes them legally registered across European countries. He did not mention any homologation procedure, though.
However, rumors referring to the Cybertruck not complying with the European standards have snowballed over the past few months. The one regarding weight, though, is not valid. A standard car driving license issued by a European Union country limits the maximum authorized mass to 3,500 kilograms (7,716 pounds).
The heaviest Cybertruck is the tri-motor Cyberbeast with 845 horsepower. The range-topping version tips the scale at 3,104 kilograms (6,843 pounds), which makes it compliant with the passenger car weight regulations in Europe.
Martin has not provided any information about the owners of the Cybertrucks registered in Europe, so we have yet to find out if they are owned by a physical or legal person.
Elon Musk himself admitted that registering the Cybertruck in Europe and Asia would be complicated. However, during the Annual Tesla Shareholder Meeting that took place in June, Tesla's CEO indicated that the automaker might be able to certify the Cybertruck internationally sometime in 2025.
This year, the model was homologated and delivered to customers in the United States, but the EV also gained a key exemption in Canada this summer, which allows the carmaker to sell it there, as shared by Teslarati.
Despite the setbacks, the Tesla Cybertruck toured Europe, even though the company had no plans to sell the model there anytime soon. The electric truck was also spotted driving in Copenhagen, Denmark, earlier this summer. At the time, the vehicle was there for the Dennish stage of the Odyssey tour.
We also reported about a Cybertruck that ended up in Slovakia and stuck in a lake near Bratislava. The driver was just trying to test the Wade Mode, which is a pressurization system that fills the battery pack with compressed air to prevent water from going into it. However, he must have entered the Stuck Mode…
We also got to see the Cybertruck driving in Monaco this summer when valet parking turned a bit strange. Steer-by-wire does take some getting used, or the valet who took the EV to park it was just trying to get some attention.
