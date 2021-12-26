The First Person to Ride This Ultra-Rare MV Agusta F4 750 Serie Oro Could Be You

It’s difficult to fathom how someone can let go of a Serie Oro before they’d even taken it for a spin.
When MV Agusta had resurfaced under the ownership of Cagiva during the nineties, they did so by revealing the limited-edition F4 750 Serie Oro at EICMA in 1997. Only 300 copies of this divine machine have ever been assembled, sporting Massimo Tamburini-designed carbon fiber bodywork, magnesium wheels and a sizeable herd of unforgiving stallions on tap.
Underneath its ravishing outfit, the Serie Oro packs a fuel-injected 749cc inline-four powerplant, with sixteen valves, dual overhead cams and a compression ratio of no less than 12.0:1. The liquid-cooled juggernaut distributes its force to the chain-driven rear hoop by means of a six-speed transmission.
At a blistering 12,500 spins per minute, you’ll get to experience a maximum power output figure of 126 horses, along with 53 pound-feet (72 Nm) of torque lower down the rpm range. When it reaches the asphalt, this whole ordeal transforms into a spine-tingling top speed of 175 mph (281 kph).
Tipping the scales at about 396 pounds (180 kg) on an empty stomach, MV Agusta’s warrior will butcher the quarter-mile jog in as little as 10.4 ticks. The entire structure is held in place by a tubular steel trellis frame, resting on 49 mm (1.9 inches) upside-down hydraulic forks at the front and a progressive shock absorber at the other end.
Up north, braking duties are managed by dual 310 mm (12.2 inches) rotors and six-piston calipers, while the rear wheel comes equipped with a single 210 mm (8.3 inches) disc and a four-piston caliper. Since we’ve covered pretty much all of the essentials, it’s time to get to the point.
What you’re seeing here is the 223rd unit produced by the Italian manufacturer, and this sexy beast is yet to see its first ride! The 2000 MY F4 750 Serie Oro is going under the hammer on Iconic Motorbike Auctions, where it will be listed until Wednesday, December 29. For now, the reserve price hasn’t been met, even though the top bid is currently registered at a steep $32,100.
