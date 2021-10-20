The First Daymak Spiritus Prototype Is Here, but Don’t Get Yourself Worked Up

To all those who laughed or, at the very least, were skeptical of the new range of LEVs (light electric vehicles) from scooter and bike maker Daymak: here is the first completed Spiritus prototype.



Daymak shook off criticism and continued working, with the Spiritus being the focus point. Two versions of the three-wheeler would be produced, Deluxe and Ultimate, and the latter would even



According to the company, the Avvenire lineup has generated over $1 billion in potential revenue, and 25,000 of those pre-orders are for the Spiritus. So say what you will about three-wheelers and laugh as much as you want about the claims behind Spiritus, but based on these numbers alone, there is a lot of interest in



Let’s rewind

was the one entry in the Avvenire lineup to get the most attention. First of all, it seemed the likeliest to come to market, and secondly, it made some seriously bold claims. Aldo Baiocchi, president of Daymak and full-time inventor, designed it to meet the need for fast transportation for those who did not want the hassle of owning a passenger car.







More importantly, the Spiritus would deliver emissions-free driving, which would make ownership cost-efficient and virtually maintenance-free. To sweeten the pot, Daymak promised everything from autonomous driving for the more expensive model, solar panels on the roof for extended range, Tesla-rivaling acceleration (again, for the Ultimate model), wireless charging, and even the ability to mine crypto.



Pricing would be on par with the features and capabilities promised. The Deluxe Spiritus starts at a hair under $20,000, while the Ultimate version is around $149,000, and these are just pre-order prices. Daymak still needs to walk the walk

Daymak boasts an experience of almost two decades in electric scooters, bicycles, and ATVs, and is a leader on the Canadian market. It’s not a startup that pops out of nowhere, showing renders and selling vaporware, even though it’s been accused of both with Avvenire.







This prototype is a step in the right direction, but it’s begging for company. This is actually the second prototype (but the first completed one): in July this year, Daymak showed off



So here’s to hoping Daymak follows through with a video of the Spiritus prototype and more details.



Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

