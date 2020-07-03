The First Aston Martin DB4 GT Continuation Is Back Home and Up for Grabs, Again

108M Megayacht from Hareide Design Is Impossibly Beautiful, Has Its Own Beach

Aston Martin presented, so far, three full series as part of its very interesting restomod-like ‘Aston Martin Continuation’ car program: 2017’s DB4 GT Continuation, DB5 Goldfinger Continuation and the astonishing DB4 GT Zagato Continuation. Nurturing and caring for these new-build heritage models appear to be a costly affair since we are seeing back on the open market the very first DB4 GT Continuation unit. 9 photos



The Aston Martin Works division, headquartered at the company’s historic site in Newport Pagnell, Buckinghamshire has presented the example – which is now up for sale with what they call “delivery miles only on the odometer.” This means the example in question has returned home after initially being built to order back in 2017.



Now it is up for grabs on the open market and we cannot help but wonder about its true story from initial delivery to returning at the Aston Martin Works stable. Chances are we will never know the truth. So, let us focus on the actual car. The unit comes in an appropriate ‘Snow Shadow Grey’ shade for the body and features a handmade triple stripe (black, white, black).



All the usual racing elements are in place – even though the



Thanks to the careful and considerate ‘restomod’ improvements brought about by the engineers, it’s capable of churning out 345 BHP that get rooted to the rear axle via an original setup comprised of a four-speed manual tranny and limited-slip differential. The car is chassis number DB4/GT/0227/R and of course the price is a mystery unless you contact Aston Martin Works.



