The First Android Auto 7.9 Build Is Now Available for Download

Google has started the public testing of another Android Auto update, with the first build now available for users who are participating in the beta program of the app.
However, if you’re not enrolled in the Android Auto beta program, you can still try out the most recent build by downloading and installing the latest APK available here.
The new build that was released today, therefore, starts the public beta testing of Android Auto 7.9, with the stable version expected to begin shipping to production devices later this month.
As it typically happens when Google releases new Android Auto updates (not only in the beta program but also as far as the stable builds are concerned), a changelog is not available, so users are left all alone in their search for information on what’s new.
At first glance, it doesn’t seem like Android Auto 7.9 is bringing any notable change, so most likely, Google has focused mostly on fixing bugs and other under-the-hood improvements. This is good news anyway, as Google has a lot to fix in Android Auto, especially when it comes to calls initiated with Google Assistant or the compatibility with certain phones, such as the Google Pixel 6.
Most Android Auto users are eagerly waiting for the Coolwalk update, but at this point, it looks like version 7.9 doesn’t bring any change in this regard.
However, keep in mind that there’s a good chance Google would enable the Coolwalk makeover using a server-side switch, so the purpose of these updates could be to pave the way for the introduction of this highly anticipated refresh.
You should also remember that beta builds are specifically supposed to be used for testing (and then sending feedback to Google), so you shouldn’t install this new release and use it as your daily driver. If you don’t know what you’re doing, sticking with the stable version is a much better option.
