The First 2022 Acura NSX Type S Sells for $1.1 Million, All Proceeds Benefit Charity

Have a wild guess how much the Acura NSX Type S costs. Excluding destination charge, the go-faster specification retails from $169,500 in the United States of America where Honda manufactures the most extreme variant from the NSX series. The very first example of the 350-strong production run has recently crossed the Mecum Auction block for $1.1 million, which seems like a lot at first glance although it’s not.
As a brief refresher, VIN 001 for the 2017 model year was purchased for $1.2 million back in January 2016 by Rick Hendrick. The dealership mogul and NASCAR team owner also happens to be the owner of VIN 001 for the 2022 model year, which says a lot about his passion for the hybrid supercar.
Every single dollar from the hammer price is going to charitable organizations, including the STEAM education program for underserved youth nationwide. The Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math education program wouldn’t have been possible without the Center of Science and Industry in Columbus. Coincidence or not, Ohio also happens to be the state where Honda operates the Performance Manufacturing Center where the NSX is produced. The force-fed V6 engine is assembled by hand by one technician, from start to finish, in true AMG fashion in Anna, Ohio.
Of the 350 units, 300 will be sold in the United States according to Honda. The NSX Type S shares the fuel injectors, intercoolers, and turbochargers with the NSX GT3 Evo racing car. The more aggressive rear aerodynamic diffuser also sets this model apart from the standard specification, along with the dual-clutch tranny that features 50-percent faster upshift response.
The five-spoke wheels increase the front and rear tracks by 0.4 and 0.8 inches, and the Pirelli P-Zero H0 tires were specifically developed for this application. Rated at 600 horsepower and 492 pound-feet (667 Nm) of torque in total, the NSX Type S gets even better if you’re prepared to shell out $13,000 for the Lightweight Package. As the name implies, this option shaves off approximately 58 pounds (26 kilograms) thanks to carbon-ceramic brakes and carbon fiber for the engine cover and interior trim.
