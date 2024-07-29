The Final Goodbye? Time Has Come for This 1962 Chevy Biscayne To Leave Our World

The Biscayne wasn't the biggest contributor to Chevrolet's amazing comeback in the late '50s, but it was part of the full-size lineup that made it happen.
Together with models like the Impala and the Bel Air, the Biscayne propelled Chevy to the leading spot in the United States, helping the GM brand in the fight against long-time rival Ford. It wasn't the most successful full-size car, but thanks to sharing the looks, engines, and other parts with the money-making Impala, it became a popular way to get a Chevy at a lower price.
Like its other full-size siblings, the 1962 Biscayne got a squarer profile. Chevrolet made big changes in the lineup by dropping the Fleetmaster, the utility sedan, and the nine-passenger wagon.
A 1962 four-door sedan landed on eBay a few days ago courtesy of seller BackyardClassicsTRF, but unfortunately, it's hard to find something that could allow this Biscayne to stick around for a little longer. The car is nearly a complete wreck, and even its owners admit that it could only be used for parts.
The Biscayne might still have the original engine and transmission, which is great news for someone who wants to use them on another 1962 Chevy. However, this is where the good news ends, as the engine "is likely stuck," so find a good mechanic, contact the owner to discuss all the details and arrange an in-person inspection to determine what happens under the hood. A stuck engine isn't the end of the world, but the powertrain is this car's main selling point, so I wouldn't be surprised to see most potential customers walking away at this point.
If you still want to see the glass half-full, here's another tidbit. The owners claim the Biscayne is mostly complete, but considering the rough shape, it's impossible to tell what parts can still be used for another project without thoroughly inspecting every inch. It also sells without a title.
This Biscayne has certainly been sitting for a long time, and I wouldn't expect the undercarriage to bring any good news. The floors are likely wrecked, and this is the reason the seller claims that the "body is in rough shape." However, if you think you could give this car a second chance, which I doubt considering it's a Biscayne in horrible shape, put it on a lift and look under it.
The selling price makes perfect sense for the example we have here, as the owners are willing to let it go for the cost of a new iPhone. You can get this Biscayne for $1,200, you'll obviously need a trailer to take it home. It's parked in Thief River Falls, Minnesota.
