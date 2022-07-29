The Final Duesenberg Show Car Is Undeniably Majestic

More on this:

1 Meet the World's Rarest Dodge: The Bertone-Designed 1953 Storm Z-250

2 1961 Chevrolet Biscayne Gets Saved From the Crusher, Runs and Drives After 30 Years

3 Beautifully Restored 1968 Shelby GT500 Is Looking for a New Owner

4 Restored 1969 Plymouth Belvedere Looks Better Than New, Nasty Surprise Under the Hood

5 1969 Plymouth Road Runner HEMI Is an Unrestored Gem, Hides One Little Secret