The Ferrari Roma's Seductive Design and Athletic Enthusiasm Befits Its GT Merit

For the lovers of classic Ferrari coupe bodies, the debut of the Ferrari Roma must have been a breath of fresh air. The compact GT’s stunningly proportioned body and progressive styling are a marvel both on the track and motorway. But how does the Roma, reminiscent of early day Ferrari grand tourers drive? Mat Watson of CarWow took the new Ferrari Roma out onto the highway to find out if this 2+2 hardtop coupe bears the skillset of the prancing horse.
Let’s give a round of applause to the Ferrari design team. The 2022 Ferrari Roma has exquisite looks. Its sharky front design, sleek, elegant sheet metal, and neatly chiseled body sides are a testament to Flavio Manzoni’s A+ design prowess. While some critics think the Roma’s interior is an exaggeration, a step inside reveals perfection to an exceptional standard.
Based on the Portofino, the Roma is a front-mid-engine, compact, high-performance GT with a rear-wheel-drive layout. Thanks to its lightweight design and the glorious V8 cranking out no less than 612 HP, it is one of the best grand tourers out of Ferrari’s assembly line.
There’s nothing practical about driving a Ferrari, but the Roma is friendly enough to drive daily, wreak havoc should anyone call you out on track day, and fit a baby car seat at the back for a family fun day.
Under the hood, the Roma packs a raucous 3.9-liter V8 in a tiny body that makes a whopping 620 HP and 760 Nm of torque. Ferrari claims this grand tourer can do 0 to 62 mph (100 kph) in 3.4 seconds. It might be a compact GT, but it doesn’t come cheap, with a price tag of £171,000 in the UK.
Behind the wheel, the Ferrari sounds as fabulous as you’d expect. It doesn’t come with any of that modern-day engine noise muzzles or soft-limiters. That said, it’s probably not a good idea to have a ‘sleeping child’ on the back seat.
Watson feels the Roma is a reliable car best driven in manual mode. Its punchy engine is a delight on the motorway, and its body sits nice and flat in the bends. On his 0 to 62 mph test, it finished in 4.17 seconds and did a quarter-mile in 11.85 seconds. He admits it was a bit icy and still felt it had more juice, but for fear of going down as a statistic, Watson ended the test.
Should you get the presumably toned-down Ferrari? The CarWow presenter thinks you should shortlist it.
Based on the Portofino, the Roma is a front-mid-engine, compact, high-performance GT with a rear-wheel-drive layout. Thanks to its lightweight design and the glorious V8 cranking out no less than 612 HP, it is one of the best grand tourers out of Ferrari’s assembly line.
There’s nothing practical about driving a Ferrari, but the Roma is friendly enough to drive daily, wreak havoc should anyone call you out on track day, and fit a baby car seat at the back for a family fun day.
Under the hood, the Roma packs a raucous 3.9-liter V8 in a tiny body that makes a whopping 620 HP and 760 Nm of torque. Ferrari claims this grand tourer can do 0 to 62 mph (100 kph) in 3.4 seconds. It might be a compact GT, but it doesn’t come cheap, with a price tag of £171,000 in the UK.
Behind the wheel, the Ferrari sounds as fabulous as you’d expect. It doesn’t come with any of that modern-day engine noise muzzles or soft-limiters. That said, it’s probably not a good idea to have a ‘sleeping child’ on the back seat.
Watson feels the Roma is a reliable car best driven in manual mode. Its punchy engine is a delight on the motorway, and its body sits nice and flat in the bends. On his 0 to 62 mph test, it finished in 4.17 seconds and did a quarter-mile in 11.85 seconds. He admits it was a bit icy and still felt it had more juice, but for fear of going down as a statistic, Watson ended the test.
Should you get the presumably toned-down Ferrari? The CarWow presenter thinks you should shortlist it.