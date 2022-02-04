The Ferrari Roma's Seductive Design and Athletic Enthusiasm Befits Its GT Merit

For the lovers of classic Ferrari coupe bodies, the debut of the Ferrari Roma must have been a breath of fresh air. The compact GT’s stunningly proportioned body and progressive styling are a marvel both on the track and motorway. But how does the Roma, reminiscent of early day Ferrari grand tourers drive? Mat Watson of CarWow took the new Ferrari Roma out onto the highway to find out if this 2+2 hardtop coupe bears the skillset of the prancing horse.

8 photos